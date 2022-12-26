Tesla selling display and test drive units due to high demand: report

By

Recent reports have suggested that Tesla has started selling its display and test drive units in North America due to strong demand. The company’s efforts come amidst the rollout of new incentives for its vehicles, such as a $7,500 discount to US customers if they decide to take delivery of their new car by the end of December 2022.

Tesla’s efforts to push more sales this quarter using discounts is bit of a departure from the company’s typical strategies. While Tesla has frequently rolled out adjustments for its vehicles’ prices, the company does not usually offer discounts at all. Considering Tesla’s targets this year, however, it is no surprise that incentives are now being used to push more sales.

The electric vehicle maker’s new strategies were initially reported by EV fan blog Electrek, which claimed that Tesla had authorized several of its locations in North America to allow the sale of demo vehicles. The blog also claimed that Tesla’s inventory has been on a decline in the United States.

Unofficial trackers of Tesla’s available inventory, such as EV-CPO Hunter, suggest that the company’s inventory is getting depleted in several areas across the globe. The unofficial tracker’s estimates, for example, show that there are just about 120 Model 3 and 168 Model Y left in the United States, including used vehicles. This suggests that Tesla’s demand for its electric cars remains strong, despite the stream of competition coming out.

Tesla has noted that it aims to show a growth of about 50% this year in terms of deliveries. Amidst the challenges in China, which were brought in no small part by the country’s Covid-19 lockdowns, the company noted in the third quarter earnings call that it expects to post growth of just under 50% by the end of the year.

“As we look ahead, our plans show that we’re on track for the 50% annual growth in production this year, although we are tracking supply chain risks which are beyond our control. On the delivery side, we do expect to be just under 50% growth due to an increase in the cars in transit at the end of the year, as noted, just above. This means that, again, you should expect a gap between production and deliveries in Q4, and those cars in transit will be delivered shortly to their customers upon arrival to their destination in Q1,” Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla selling display and test drive units due to high demand: report