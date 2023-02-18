Tesla Semi makes appearance at Tesla’s largest Supercharging station

By

The now well-known Cheetos branded Tesla Semi has made an appearance at the Tesla Takeover event at Harris Ranch, one of Tesla’s first Supercharging stations.

Today’s Tesla Takeover event is put together by the numerous Tesla Owners Clubs from Southern California. The event at the massive 98-stall charging station, the largest in the world according to event organizers, brought Tesla owners from around the state. Now it has garnered even more attention as the Cheetos-branded Tesla Semi has appeared at the event.

The Tesla Semi is just one of the incredible Tesla vehicles that showed up to the event, but it certainly is one of the most unique.

The tesla semi just showed up to the Harris Ranch. This is looking amazing. It’s going to change the trucking industry. @elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/vC2xSKNrXr — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 18, 2023

The appearance of the Tesla Semi, while certainly not unique, shows that the truck still holds a significant amount of cultural cache that Frito-Lay is willing to cash in on. Not only has the food company used the vehicle as the prime example of its carbon reduction efforts, but it has shown that it can be an effective marketing tool all on its own.

At this point, though Frito-Lay has at least received close to 40 Semis, Tesla still has a significant production ramp ahead of it if it hopes to have the same market share as dominating brands like Peterbilt and Freightliner. But thanks to Tesla’s vastly expanding Nevada facility where the truck is made, the American automaker is headed in the right direction.

Perhaps more excitingly, this Cheeto branded Semi follows a string of sightings of the vehicle with new LIDAR technology equipped to the front, indicating that Tesla is far from done with innovating on the platform.

Some of the other unique Teslas that showed up were a set of Tesla Roadsters, numerous “bagged” Tesla Model 3s, and more Plaid vehicles than many people have ever seen.

Tesla’s unique cultural significance has become quite apparent with the release of the Tesla Semi. Thanks to its groundbreaking innovation and otherworldly design, the Semi has captured the attention of average consumers and fanatics alike. Hopefully, the truck can be a wake-up call to other automakers as they look to electrify in the coming years.

