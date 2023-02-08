Tesla Semi makes a Super Bowl appearance

By

A Tesla Semi unit is in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII in an epic matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, with Frito Lay taking center stage as the company’s colors wrap the all-electric truck.

A Tesla Semi was spotted in Glendale, and an image was posted to the r/TeslaMotors subreddit. The truck was spotted at North 2nd St. and E Portland St. in Downtown Glendale, where people said a stage was being built for a concert. With the Super Bowl, an entire week of events precedes the game itself, which is held on Sunday.

It appears the Semi could have been hauling equipment for the Day 3 Events of the Super Bowl Experience, which include a concert from Jimmy Eat World. The concert is set to take place at Hance Park, which is just a half-mile walk away from where the Semi was spotted.

We reached out to Frito Lay’s Modesto plant, but they were not immediately available to respond to our questions regarding the Semi’s exact reasons for being in Glendale.

Just as Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes will battle Jalen Hurts for the Super Bowl crown on Sunday, the Tesla Semi is competing with other all-electric trucks for market domination.

Tesla kicked off deliveries of the Semi in December, but it was not the first vehicle of its kind to the market. Daimler, Volvo, Nikola, and others had sold all-electric class 8 units before Tesla did.

However, the Semi has incredible range ratings, backed up by a treacherous 500-mile route that was captured on video.

Tesla has only delivered Semi units to Frito Lay in Modesto, California. Parent company PepsiCo. told Teslarati earlier this year that it expects to take delivery of fifteen total Tesla all-electric Semis in 2023, which have contributed to a more than 90 cut in greenhouse gas emissions as a part of the company’s widespread sustainability mission.

Tesla will broaden Semi output in the coming years to help companies offer more sustainable fleets. The company recently announced a $3.6 billion investment to expand its factory in Nevada to supplement broader Semi production.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Semi makes a Super Bowl appearance