Tesla Semi takes center stage in Frito Lay’s mutli-million dollar sustainability initiative

As a part of Frito-Lay’s massive sustainability transformation initiative at its facility in Modesto, California, the Tesla Semi took center stage in the company’s efforts to make its operations eco-friendly.

Frito-Lay has been showcasing its latest fleet of all-electric Class 8 trucks since it took delivery of the first few of its Tesla Semis in December. Following the delivery, the food manufacturer and division of PepsiCo showcased the Tesla Semi at Modesto’s 2022 annual Celebration of Lights, and the truck has been spotted on the highway on quite a few occasions.

Frito-Lay is also showing its commitment to sustainability in its new transformation of the plant in Modesto. At 500,000 square feet and on 80 acres of land, the Frito-Lay facility in Modesto is one of its largest manufacturing sites in the U.S. It’s also the first to implement site-wide alternative fuel vehicles, on-site renewable energy generation, energy storage equipment, and employee EV charging stations.

The transformation of the Modesto site is near completion. Frito-Lay called it a template for and an aid to help accelerate the continued proliferation of large-scale commercialization of zero-energy and net-zero energy technologies at freight facilities and warehouses. CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America, Steven Williams, gave the following statement:

“At Frito-Lay and PepsiCo, we are dedicated to operating within our planetary bounds and inspiring positive change. The transformation at Modesto is in direct support of our PepsiCo Positive (pep+) commitment to building a circular and inclusive value chain and achieving net zero emissions by 2040.”

“To date, the Frito-Lay Modesto transformation has resulted in a 91 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from direct fleet operations, or 5,250 metric tons of GHG emissions. If the standard 4-person compact SUV drives on average 15,000 miles per year with an average MPG of 25.5, this reduction is the equivalent of removing just over 1,000 standard compact SUVs from the road.”

Along with the Tesla Semi and four Tesla 750kW charging stations, Frito-Lay displayed the following at the showcase:

Three BYD 8Y electric yard tractors.

1-megawatt solar carport with energy storage.

12 Crown Li-ion forklifts.

2.7 megawatt-hours of on-site battery storage.

38 Volvo VNL compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors.

Six Peterbilt 220EV electric box trucks.

Seven dual-head employee electric vehicle charging stations.

Frito-Lay added that in 2021, the Modesto facility sourced 100% of its electricity from renewable sources, with on-site solar power providing up to 20% of its daily energy use. Frito-Lay has included a virtual tour of its Modesto facility, and you can watch that in the video below.

