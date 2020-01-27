Tesla Semi image with Cybertruck and Elon Musk hints appearance on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently spotted with legendary TV host Jay Leno near the SpaceX headquarters in the Cybertruck. Latest images that surfaced online hint that it will be a Tesla electric truck party at Jay Leno’s Garage soon — and the Tesla Semi will also make an appearance.

An image posted on a Tesla Cybertruck Instagram fan page shows a red all-electric truck Tesla Semi in the same frame as the Cybertruck and Elon Musk. Upon close inspection, lighting equipment can be seen on the other side of the Semi, the same setup seen when Musk and Jay Leno’s Garage crew reportedly filmed a segment for the Emmy Award-winning motoring show. The said TV series segment was framed near the Supercharger station next to the Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California.

On Friday, the roads around the SpaceX headquarters and Tesla Design Center were teeming with sightings of the Cybertruck and the billionaire entrepreneur. Musk even smiled and waved back when a Tesla fan spotted him on the passenger seat of the Cybertruck while comedian and car guru Jay Leno was busy behind the wheels along Crenshaw Blvd.

Someone also captured a snapshot of the Tesla chief next to the all-electric pickup truck while a film crew was busy working around him.

An appearance of the Tesla Semi on Jay Leno’s Garage will surely attract the curiosity of the electric vehicle community. The electric car maker has been conducting real world tests on the electric truck since 2017 and according to a leaked email last week, the Tesla Semi will enter a limited production phase starting in the second half of 2020.

Elon Musk and his automotive brand markets the Semi as the safest and most comfortable truck ever. Just like it’s smaller siblings in the Tesla stable, the Semi will have Autopilot capabilities. The Silicon Valley-based vehicle manufacturer also promises that the electric truck will have electric energy costs half those of diesel or more than $200K in fuel savings. Aside from its badass performance, a fully loaded Semi will still be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 20 seconds using its four independent motors.

The Tesla Semi will have an expected base price of $150K for its 300-mile range version and $180K for its 500-mile range version.

Vocal Tesla supporter Jay Leno will surely have a blast featuring two vehicles that are set to disrupt the industry on his show. The Cybertruck has received more than 250,000 reservations since its unveiling while companies looking to cut their carbon footprints and more cost-efficient tractor-trailers have their eyes on the Semi.

Aside from the Tesla Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi, a Tesla employee who gave a Model 3 owner an early tour of the Model Y’s interior mentioned that the much-awaited electric crossover will also be appearing at Jay Leno’s Garage.

Here are some of the snapshots of the Tesla Cybertruck and Elon Musk captured last Friday while filming a segment for Jay Leno’s Garage.