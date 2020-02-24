Tesla is clearing a path for the Semi in Germany and the rest of Europe: report

Tesla is urging the German government to lift a ban on Sundays and holidays for electric trucks, according to a report.

Recent reports from Germany indicated that a delegation from the electric vehicle manufacturer recently met with Steffen Bilger, the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport (BMVI) to discuss the abolition of the ban that has been in effect since May 1956, among other topics.

The truck ban prohibits commercial trucks weighing 7.5 tons from 12 midnight to 10 p.m on Sundays and holidays with the primary purpose of protecting citizens from noise and pollution. A similar law is also in effect in most countries in Europe.

Following the conversation with the electric car maker, German authorities reportedly pledged to look into the matter. “During a conversation at the BMVI with Mr. Bilger and representatives from Tesla, options for strengthening sustainable modern mobility were discussed, especially with regard to the logistics area,” a Ministry of Transport spokesperson said.

While Tesla has not commented on the matter yet, the move bodes well if the electric vehicle maker plans to introduce the Tesla Semi in Europe in the near future. With clearer regulations in Europe, Tesla can better position the Tesla Semi as an industry disruptor that can operate in areas and days when petrol-powered trucks aren’t even allowed on the roads. If the electric truck will be allowed on the roads of Germany and the rest of Europe seven days a week, logistics companies in Europe may turn their sight into a greener cargo hauler such as the Tesla Semi.

The Tesla Semi was unveiled in November 2017 and is expected to start limited production this year. Tesla notes that the Semi will give owners about $200,000 in fuel savings compared to its diesel counterparts within the first few years of its service. It’s also capable of hitting 0 to 60 mph in just 20 seconds even while fully-loaded.

The base price of the truck is listed at $150,000 for its 300-mile range version and $180,000 for the 500-mile range iteration. There’s also a Founders Series with a sticker price of $200,000.

Tesla has been closely coordinating with German authorities as it works closer to begin construction of its Giga Berlin in Grunheide. The first factory of Tesla in Europe is expected to focus on the production of the Model Y during its initial phase and has a target capacity of 10,000 vehicles per week.

It is not yet clear if Giga Berlin will also be tooled to produce the Tesla Semi but it will not be a surprise if the Silicon Valley electric vehicle manufacturer sees the big potential of the electric cargo hauler in Europe especially with adjustments of regulations going in its favor.