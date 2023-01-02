Tesla Investor Day slated for March 1 here’s what to expect

By

Tesla is holding its 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023, at Gigafactory Tesla, the company said in a new press release. Tesla will live stream the event and invites some of its institutional and retail investors to attend in person.

“Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation, and other subjects with our leadership team,” Tesla said.

We plan to host Tesla's 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023 The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with option for our institutional & retail investors to attend in person (details to follow) → https://t.co/JmZIiXut5f — Tesla (@Tesla) January 2, 2023

One of the things that will be discussed at Investor Day includes Tesla’s long-term expansion plans. Perhaps Tesla will announce the new Gigafactory location at the event or even in the Q4 2022 earnings call.

During Tesla’s shareholder meeting in August 2022, Elon Musk said that another factory location might be announced in 2022. Although he didn’t announce one last year, there has been buzz about a Gigafactory in Canada and one in Mexico.

Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, spoke of meetings he and his team held with “another auto manufacturer to bring more investment, create jobs, and build an economy that works for everyone,” in California. The minister had also been in talks with Tesla and other automakers. He visited a Tesla facility in Markham, Ontario, late last summer.

There were also reports of a possible announcement of a Gigafactory in Mexico. Mexican media reports noted that Tesla was considering Nuevo Leon, Mexico, as the site for its next EV manufacturing location. Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and spoke with Governor Samual García and US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, among a few other leaders as well.

Tesla’s announcement of its Investor Day also follows Elon Musk’s recent assurance to Tesla investors following the tough ending of 2022 for investors. On Friday, December 30, 2022, TSLA shares closed at $123.18 per share, and the market cap stood at $388.97 billion representing a drop of around 65% in 2022. Elon Musk assured Tesla investors that although Tesla is prone to short-term volatility, its long-term fundamentals are “extremely strong.” In other words, Tesla is standing on a solid foundation.

Please take both of those sentences fully to heart! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2022

In December, Elon Musk promised that he would make sure Tesla’s shareholders benefit from Twitter long-term.

Although some reports noted that Elon Musk and his acquisition of Twitter or “obsession” were to blame for the intense year Tesla shareholders had in 2022, Elon Musk made a promise to investors in December.

“I will make sure Tesla shareholders benefit from Twitter long-term,” he tweeted.

