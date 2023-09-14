Tesla Shanghai export lot shows Model 3 Highland production ramp is going smoothly

By

Tesla Giga Shanghai’s export lot is full of the automaker’s new Model 3, suggesting that the production ramp of the “Highland” vehicle is going smoothly in its early days.

Tesla launched the Model 3 Highland earlier this month, offering the new vehicle to several markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The Shanghai factory is responsible for producing the vehicle as of right now, and many units are being shipped to customers in markets outside of China.

Recent drone footage from the Shanghai factory shows the property’s export lot is full of Model 3 Highland vehicles, indicating the production ramp has been a smooth transition from that of the old Model 3 design, which Tesla planned to abandon as early as mid-2022.

The drone footage from WuWa, an observer of Tesla’s Shanghai facility, shows hundreds of Model 3 Highland units preparing to be loaded onto ships and delivered to customers in markets outside of the country.

Credit: WuWa | YouTube via Sawyer Merritt Credit: WuWa | YouTube via Sawyer Merritt Credit: WuWa | YouTube via Sawyer Merritt

What appears to be a seamless production ramp was not always a walk in the park for Tesla. Although the company’s innovation has continued to progress through the years, the initial Model 3 manufacturing process was not simple for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk.

Often referred to as “Production Hell,” the 2017 and 2018 manufacturing ramp of the Model 3 was one of the more trying times in Tesla’s history. However, it seems that it has bypassed any major stoppages or bottlenecks in early production, and the Model 3 Highland has already been produced thousands and thousands of times as customers await the first deliveries, which are slotted for next month.

Last week, we also reported on the export lot being full as demand for the new Model 3 continues to be stimulated by customers in various markets. It is evident that the newly designed all-electric sedan will be appearing in customer driveways soon enough, and we’re interested to see when Tesla makes first contact with those who will have the vehicle before others.

Check out WuWa’s full video below:

