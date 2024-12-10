By

Tesla has already deployed a software update for a recall affecting a small number of its Model X SUVs, after owners filed complaints about the headlights flickering at certain temperatures.

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a recall of 25 Tesla Model X units, after drivers complained that the headlights would flicker and not fully illuminate the road at certain temperatures. The affected Model X vehicles were manufactured between June 5 and August 2 of this year, and the problem is due to a specific combination of hardware and software.

Tesla has also identified the component to be the lower headlamp assemblies on the left and right headlights, as manufactured in Mexico. After identifying the issue, Tesla performed a root-cause analysis in partnership with the supplier, including an assessment to ensure design specifications were properly met. Tesla went on to determine that the issue had been from a combination of both software and hardware, and it was able to determine the 25 affected vehicles in October following the analysis.

While the problem has already been addressed with an over-the-air (OTA) software update, NHTSA plans to send official notification letters to affected owners by January 31, 2025.

You can see the full recall report for the issue below, and the NHTSA recall number is 24V-904.

Tesla, recall language and OTA software updates

Many in the Tesla and electric vehicle (EV) community have criticized the use of the term “recall” when no physical parts need to be repaired and no accidents or injuries are associated with a given recall. While some issues may require the owner to bring a vehicle in for physical service, most of Tesla’s recalls have simply required a free OTA software update that installs overnight to fix associated issues.

Elon Musk himself has criticized the use of the term in the past as being antiquated, especially as the media has widely reported on several recalls that were immediately fixed, free of charge, through the deployment of an update—often months before the NHTSA can send notification letters to owners.

Earlier this year, Musk said the term recall was “anachronistic,” adding that by this language phones were being “recalled” every few weeks.

Yeah. This “recall” literally just changes a few pixels on the screen with an over-the-air update.



By that anachronistic standard, phones are being “recalled” every few weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2024

In an email to Teslarati earlier this year, an NHTSA spokesperson highlighted that the language surrounding recalls and software updates was required by federal law when road safety risks are posed, along with the requirement that letters be mailed to owners upon a recall’s launch. You can see the agency’s full statement regarding this language below.

Defects that pose an unreasonable risk to safety are serious and should be remedied as soon as possible. Federal law requires manufacturers to issue recalls to remedy safety defects and noncompliances and issue notices to vehicle owners via first class mail. Whether a remedy can be completed at a local dealership or through an over-the-air software update makes no difference to the safety risk posed by a defect or noncompliance.

On background, a recall notification is an important acknowledgment of a safety defect or noncompliance with a safety regulation, regardless of the manner of the repair. The consumer needs to know of over-the-air remedies in case of an issue downloading the repair or if the safety defect or noncompliance persists due to an inadequate remedy.

Unlike a software update to a computer or phone, a safety defect in a vehicle can put the lives of vehicle occupants and others on the road at risk.

