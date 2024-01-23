Tesla hosted a Spring Festival market at Gigafactory Shanghai

By

Tesla hosted a celebration event for workers at its Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, this time celebrating the Lunar New Year with a special market.

On Tuesday, the Tesla Manufacturing account on X shared photos from the recently held Spring Festival Market, celebrating the arrival of the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dragon with food, decorations, vendors and more. Spring Festival is another name for Lunar New Year in Chinese, representing the transition from the winter to spring seasons.

In the photos, you can see vendors with booths for art and calligraphy, as well as a Chinese character lettering station and dragon-themed decorations. You can see the photos shared by Tesla’s Gigafactories account below.

Tesla has hosted Lunar New Year celebrations at Giga Shanghai in the past, and the automaker often debuts special incentives or deals around the holiday, though it hasn’t announced any new promotions for this year at this point. For example, Tesla last year launched an RMB 6,000 ($847) insurance subsidy, so long as customers received delivery prior to the end of January.

In addition to the subsidy, Tesla halted production last year for Lunar New Year celebrations and thought to be to perform factory upgrades ahead of the official launch of the upgraded Model 3—though Tesla didn’t specify this as a reason for shutting down.

Despite the production halt last year, the factory remained fairly productive, delivering over 66,000 vehicles from Giga Shanghai domestically and abroad.

Tesla also regularly offers new graphics and phone wallpapers celebrating the Lunar New Year, and you can see some of the automaker’s past images shared on X for the Year of the Rabbit (2023), the Year of the Tiger (2022) and the Year of the Ox (2021). The automaker has yet to share a graphic for the Year of the Dragon for this year, though it’s likely to arrive in the coming weeks.

The news of the Spring Festival market also comes ahead of Tesla’s Cybertruck tour in China, set to hit eight cities in the country, after prototypes of the U.S.-built electric pickup were spotted in mainland China over the weekend.

