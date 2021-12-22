Tesla submits Gigafactory Berlin approval documents: Environment Ministry

By

Tesla has submitted all of the required documents for the German State of Brandenburg to approve the operation and production of electric vehicles at the company’s first European production facility known as Gigafactory Berlin. The Environment Ministry of the German State of Brandenburg announced that it had received all necessary documentation from Tesla and any relevant agency.

The approval process is still ongoing, and there is no current projection of when the approval could be passed down.

Tesla has been developing Gigafactory Berlin since late 2019 when CEO Elon Musk announced the plant’s creation while accepting an award. It has been anything but a smooth process for the Silicon Valley-based carmaker, as government regulations and resistance from local citizens and environmental groups have derailed the process on several occasions. The plant was expected to begin production in late Summer or early Fall, according to Jörg Steinbach, Minister of Economics, Labor and Energy of the State of Brandenburg. The plant was then rumored to hit its most recent snag in early December when water pumping delivery rates for the nearby Eggersdorf waterworks had approved increased water pumping rates without the necessary testing. Reports indicated that some “observers” had doubted that Tesla would be able to receive approval and begin production before 2022.

The imminent operation and manufacturing approval now depends on the Government’s ability to give Tesla the green light, which is now possible because agencies have received all of the necessary paperwork, according to Reuters. Whether Tesla begins production before the end of 2021 ultimately leans on how quickly the documents are approved and the automaker is given a thumbs up to begin production.

Brandenburg Minister-President Dietmar Woidke said a decision might come in early 2022.

Elon Musk has been critical of the German bureaucratic process and has stated in the past that it has slowed down much of Tesla’s efforts in Germany. Tesla even submitted a request to the German federal government in April that claimed the country should revise its permit approval process. “The German approval framework for industrial and infrastructure projects as well as for spatial planning is in direct contrast to the urgency of planning and action needed to combat climate change… In fact, the German approval processes that have been around for decades have not fundamentally changed. They come from a time when the need to deal with the global sustainability challenges seemed far less urgent than it is today. Furthermore, they are based on outdated procedures that effectively ensure that the construction of projects of any importance may last for many years,” the company wrote.

Tesla will build the Model Y all-electric crossover, its most popular vehicle, at Gigafactory Berlin when production begins.

