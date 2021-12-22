Rivian R1T production build quality gets evaluated by detailing expert

By

With Rivian R1T deliveries seemingly picking up, it was only a matter of time before the all-electric pickup truck’s build quality got thoroughly examined. One of the first videos of this was recently uploaded on YouTube, thanks in part to a production R1T that was recently brought over to the detailing professionals at Chicago Auto Pros.

The Rivian R1T starts at $67,500, making it a fully premium electric vehicle. At this price, customer expectations are quite high, as hinted at by the criticisms towards the quality of Tesla’s electric cars, particularly those built in the Fremont Factory. While panel gaps and imperfect builds happen to vehicles from veteran automakers like Ford and McLaren, newcomers to the production vehicle game such as Rivian are expected to roll out cars that are as perfect as possible.

The Rivian R1T in Chicago Auto Pros’ video came into the shop for some ceramic coating, paint protection film, and window tint. Not wanting to miss their chance with the all-electric truck, the expert detailers decided to evaluate just how well the production R1T was built. Of course, R1T deliveries are only starting now, which suggests that most production trucks in customers’ hands today were likely built with extra care. With this in mind, it remains to be seen how well Rivian could keep its quality once its vehicles enter their mass production phase.

A look around the production Rivian R1T showed that the vehicle was quite well made, though the driver’s door on the particular unit did not sit flush with the rear passenger door when closed. The detailing experts also noticed a similar issue at the bottom of the driver’s door where it meets the plastic trim on the front fender. The gaps on the charging port door were imperfect as well, and the wheels of the vehicle had some scratches from what seemed to be machine sanding.

The quality of the production R1T was excellent, however, and the same was true with regards to the all-electric pickup truck’s interior. The detailing experts were incredibly impressed with the design, build quality, and materials in the Rivian R1T’s interior. So impressed were the detailers that they actually noted that the interior was the best part of the production Rivian R1T.

Rivian has a lot riding on the R1T and its SUV sibling, the R1S. If the vehicles prove successful, the electric truck maker could reach highs that may be comparable to fellow pure EV maker Tesla. If the R1T and R1S do not meet their potential, however, Rivian might end up having to climb an extra steep mountain just to survive the challenges of the auto sector.

Watch a video of the Rivian R1T’s build quality below.

