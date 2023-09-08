By

Tesla achieved another milestone, celebrating the installation of 50,000 Superchargers worldwide.

Tesla has been steadily expanding its Supercharger Network around the globe. In April 2023, Tesla announced it installed 45,000 Superchargers around the world.

Based on Tesla’s map, most Superchargers are clustered in specific parts of the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Iceland, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. So Tesla still has a long way to go before offering Supercharging services in all countries—or at least most of them.

Sept 2012: 6 Superchargers

Sept 2023: 50,000 Superchargers



The future is electric⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LR7g5qSYQj — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 8, 2023

The Texas-based automaker has also started offering Supercharger services to non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs). As of this writing, Superchargers open to non-Tesla EVs are in the United States, Canada, Europe, Iceland, and Australia.

Most Superchargers open to non-Tesla EVs in the United States are on the East Coast. At least two are in Canada on the way to Ottawa from Greater Sudbury or Temiskaming Shores.

In Europe, the Superchargers open to non-Tesla EVs appear evenly spread out among the countries in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Tesla recently increased the number of Superchargers available to non-Tesla EVs in Australia.

Various legacy automakers and EV charging providers have widely accepted the company’s North American Charging Standard (Tesla NACS) connector and charge port. Most recently, Honda joined Ford and GM on the list of automakers declaring to adopt Tesla NACS. The acceptance of Tesla NACS only fuels the need for more Superchargers, specifically in the United States.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla celebrates 50,000 Supercharger installation worldwide