Tesla Supercharger Network hits 45,000 milestone worldwide

Tesla recently hit a new milestone with the installation of its 45,000th Supercharger worldwide. The announcement was posted on the EV maker’s official Tesla Charging Twitter account.

The announcement of the Supercharger Network’s milestone comes less than five months after Tesla celebrated the installation of its 40,000th Supercharger. This is quite impressive as it hints that the ramp of the Supercharger Network is accelerating.

The accelerated buildout of the Supercharger Network is invaluable, especially amidst the company’s efforts to open its rapid charging system to non-Tesla electric vehicles, both in the United States and in other countries. Being one of the market’s most reliable rapid charging networks, Superchargers have the potential to make long-distance EV travel mainstream.

45k Superchargers around the world — and counting pic.twitter.com/DkVMdk8Cre — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) April 9, 2023

Apart from Supercharger installations, Tesla also credited its Supercharger production team at Giga New York last month. In a series of posts on social media, Tesla noted that its prefabricated Supercharger stalls had been a game-changer in the rapid charging network’s ramp.

The company also noted that over half of the 40,000 Superchargers around the world were made in Giga New York. The facility is producing Megachargers designed for the Tesla Semi, an all-electric Class 8 truck boasting a 500-mile range, as well.

Giga New York, however, is not the only facility building Superchargers for the electric vehicle maker. Back in 2021, reports from China noted that Tesla had completed the construction of a dedicated Supercharger factory in Shanghai. The facility, at least at the time, was reportedly designed to produce 10,000 Supercharger V3 units per year.

The Tesla Supercharger Network is widely considered one of the company’s most formidable competitive advantages over its rivals in the electric vehicle sector. For now, Tesla is focused on the continued ramp of the Supercharger V4 network, as well as the Megacharger Network for the Class 8 all-electric Semi in the United States.

