These Tesla Superchargers are free today for Earth Week

Tesla has made several of its Supercharging stations free in markets around the world over the weekend, in order to commemorate Earth Day, which took place earlier this week.

On Friday, Tesla posted on its charging account on X that it would be offering free Supercharging across 30 select stations on Saturday in celebration of Earth Day and Week. The chargers are set to be free during daytime work hours, and they’re scattered in locations across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Tesla also says it may have employees handing out “goodies” at some of the sites, though the company didn’t disclose what they would be.

“Closing out Earth Week with free charging at the following Superchargers on April 26th,” Tesla writes. “You might even catch some Tesla employees with goodies!”

In the U.S., the Supercharger stations offering free charging include two located in California, along with one each in Florida, Arizona, Illinois, and New Jersey. The company is also offering free Supercharging in Nuevo León, Mexico, in the city of Monterrey.

You can see the full list of free Supercharger locations below, along with the times the offer is still available on Saturday.

Tesla Superchargers offering free charging on Saturday, April 26

Europe (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

North America (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Asia-Pacific

Tesla’s Superchargers in North America opening to non-Tesla EVs

Along with allowing Tesla’s vehicles to charge at Supercharger stations, the company has slowly been rolling out access to other, non-Tesla electric vehicle (EV) brands in North America over the past several months. For example, Superchargers opened to Kia’s EVs in North America on Thursday, increasing the company’s chargers to the over 40,000 DC fast-charging stations and doubling the number of stations owners of the car brand can use.

Other brands with access to Tesla’s Superchargers include Kia parent company Hyundai, Ford, GM, Genesis, Lucid, Mercedes, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo, and Volkswagen and subsidiary Audi are the next brands in line to gain access.

Tesla also runs three-month Supercharger voting periods for owners to cast votes on where they’d like to see new Superchargers built, and the company recently opened its voting round for the second quarter along with revealing the winning locations from Q1.