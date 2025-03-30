Elon Musk
Tesla supporter struck with vehicle by anti-Musk protestor at counter-protest
A man who showed up to counter-protest an anti-Elon Musk and anti-Tesla rally in Idaho was struck by a vehicle driven by a member of the “Tesla Takedown” movement.
A 49-year-old man arrived at the anti-Musk and anti-Tesla rally on Saturday to counter-protest the event when a 70-year-old reportedly made “an obscene gesture” toward him and struck him with his car.
Reports state that the victim of the attack showed up in a truck with pro-Donald Trump flags and had just parked his vehicle when he was hit by 70-year-old Christopher Talbot.
While protests against Musk, Tesla, and Trump have not been uncommon, we are now starting to see that things are turning more violent. The Meridian Police Department is upholding everyone’s right to protest but believes that things are starting to get over the line:
“The Meridian Police Department reminds people to respect everyone’s right to protest and express their 1st Amendment Rights without resorting to violence.”
Some media reports seem to be blaming Musk and Tesla for Talbot’s actions, stating that “Musk has taken on a prominent and divisive role in President Donald Trump’s second administration,” as ABC News said.
However, pro-Trump and pro-Musk protestors have just as much of a right to speak out against the “Tesla Takedown” movement, especially considering many of the actions the administration and Musk have taken in recent months are blown out of proportion or are mislabeled and dramatized by mainstream media.
It is important to note that this is not the first time this has happened, and it was a Tesla driver who performed this same kind of unacceptable behavior in a previous instance. There is no justification for this kind of action, and it is now up to law enforcement to get things under control before more events like this happen.
Tesla owners are growing tired of being victims to various instances of violence and vandalism against their cars and other property simply because they are driving a vehicle manufactured by the company.
In a recent op-ed, I wrote that more lawsuits should be filed by victims of vandalism as things like an FBI Task Force and even President Trump himself stating that these acts are considered “domestic terrorism” may not be enough.
With that being said, just because someone drives a Tesla, it does not mean that they support Musk or the Trump administration. Most people buy vehicles not as political statements but as a choice that fits their lifestyle and their tastes.
Musk says xAI has acquired X in $33 billion stock deal
The acquisition comes two and a half years after Musk first acquired X, formerly known as Twitter.
Elon Musk announced this week that xAI has acquired his social media platform X, performed through an all-stock transaction expected to make it easier to raise additional funding for the combined entities.
In a post on X on Friday, Musk said that xAI acquired X in an all-stock transaction, with xAI valued at $80 billion and X at $33 billion, considering a $45 billion value less $12 billion in debt for the social media company. He adds that combining the companies “will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences,” along with offering a “platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress.”
A report from the Wall Street Journal said that shares of X and xAI would be exchanged for shares in a holding company dubbed the xAI Holdings Corp., while the report also claimed that executives at both firms believed merging would make it easier to raise funding.
You can read Musk’s full statement on the acquisition below.
xAI has acquired X in an all-stock transaction. The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion ($45B less $12B debt).
Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centers at unprecedented speed and scale.
X is the digital town square where more than 600M active users go to find the real-time source of ground truth and, in the last two years, has been transformed into one of the most efficient companies in the world, positioning it to deliver scalable future growth.
xAI and X’s futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach. The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress.
I would like to recognize the hardcore dedication of everyone at xAI and X that has brought us to this point. This is just the beginning.
Thank you for your continued partnership and support.
READ MORE ON XAI: Elon Musk’s xAI gets investment from Nvidia in recent funding round: report
Musk officially purchased X, then called Twitter, and took it private for $44 billion in October 2022. The Tesla CEO then launched xAI in 2023, along with debuting the company’s first product, Grok, first as a large language AI model that was only available on X. The model has since been developed more and has added image generation, and the company last month debuted the latest-gen Grok 3 update.
Last month, it was also reported that xAI’s upcoming $700 million data center in Atlanta would be operated collaboratively with X, which is expected to eventually utilize over 12,000 Nvidia GPUs. The AI firm also activated an even larger data center in Memphis, Tennessee last year, dubbed Colossus, and expected to sport 200,000 Nvidia GPUs upon completion.
OPINION: Tesla Vandalism lawsuit should be the first of many
The filing of a lawsuit by a Tesla owner who had his vehicle vandalized by a brainwashed member of what is being called the “Tesla Takeover” movement should be the first of many.
For the past few months, we have seen so many instances of intimidation by those who oppose Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump. These occurrences have been incredibly frequent and have varied in terms of their severity. It’s been as arbitrary as keying a car, and as violent as gunshots and Molotov cocktails being shot and thrown at showrooms.
The side of the perpetrators seems to be under the impression that President Trump and Musk are punishing those who have differing viewpoints as if their very livelihoods are under attack. The problem is, although government spending and some government programs are being modified or eliminated, there is no specific group being targeted, which is a big reason the use of the word “Nazi” has been baffling to me over the past few months.
That other side will have you believe there is a right-wing force that has taken over the government and aims to violate the rights of everyone who is unlike them. Ironically, it is precisely what the “protestors” are doing. Don’t agree with us? Okay. We’ll damage your vehicle.
Although the Trump administration and the FBI have set up specific measures to investigate instances of vandalism and hopefully eliminate it altogether, things have not truly calmed down. In fact, it seems it is getting worse.
However, a lawsuit filed by a victim of one of these senseless attacks has set a new precedent: damage my car, you will find yourself in a lawsuit:
🚨 The first-ever lawsuit against a man caught on video using Sentry Mode as he vandalized a Tesla has been filed.
An anonymous Tesla owner has sued Rafael Hernandez, who was arrested after Sentry Mode caught video of him keying a vehicle.
The Plaintiff is suing for infliction…
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 26, 2025
In actuality, this might be the best strategy for minimizing the instances of vandalism we have seen over the past several months. Nothing seems to be working, and the attackers, who appear to be of all shapes, sizes, and ages, only seem to be doing it more often, despite being caught on camera by Sentry Mode.
The suit that was filed against Rafael Hernandez, who keyed a Model X at DFW Airport, seeks $1m in damages. While it is unlikely he will be awarded that significant sum, what Hernandez ends up paying could be significantly more than just the amount of repairing the scratch.
This all funnels down to one specific point: Tesla drivers are simply that, people who drove to buy and drive a Tesla. Driving a car is not a political statement; it is, in many ways, simply a choice of convenience. People choose EVs for many reasons, with home charging, performance, and look being several of them.
Ask 100 Tesla owners why they bought the car, and I’m sure many would not say, “Because I love Elon Musk and agree with everything that comes out of his mouth.”
I am an Elon Musk fan, but I don’t agree with everything he has done or will do. I don’t agree with everything my parents, my friends, or my family do. I am not a loyalist to anyone except myself. This is where I find the vandalism to be so distasteful.
If Toyota’s CEO came out and said things that were controversial, for example, “We’re not transitioning to EVs because we don’t feel it’s the right time with demand,” something that was stated a few years ago as a part of their strategy, do you think Tesla owners were keying Toyotas? No.
Support brands that line up with your ideologies. Avoid ones that don’t. People of all ages do this peacefully. If you want to hurt a brand, don’t give them or their customers your money. Keying a Tesla might result in both with this initial lawsuit.
The point is, there is a right way and a wrong way to go about this. Vandalism is not the right way. Not only are you disrupting someone’s life who has nothing to do with Tesla, but now you’re putting yourself in the line of fire for a particularly substantial sum of money. Additionally, you’re not winning over any fans with this type of reaction. Nobody said “I now see their point since they keyed my car, I agree with them.”
I am hopeful that this lawsuit will encourage Tesla to go after the violent vandals who have attacked its stores. I am hopeful that this lawsuit will encourage Tesla owners to go after the violent vandals who have had their cars damaged by senseless people who have differing political views.
Perhaps this is the move that will start to bring down the frequency of these attacks.
Tesla vandal who lit Las Vegas repair center on fire arrested
A vandal in Las Vegas who lit a Tesla repair center on fire has been arrested, bringing a name and face to the crime that engulfed vehicles and a structure in flames.
Officers in Las Vegas arrested Paul Kim, a 36-year-old, on Wednesday. He faces charges of arson and possessing an explosive device.
The Tesla repair center at 6260 West Badura Avenue was set aflame on March 18 at around 2:45 a.m. In total, five vehicles were set on fire, as well as the building itself. It was one of the more notable instances of vandalism against Tesla in recent months, but police now have their culprit.
Las Vegas Metro Police Department Sheriff Dori Koren described the weapons Kim used to execute the attack:
“He used what appeared to be multiple Molotov cocktails and firearms to conduct his attack.”
As the instances of attacks on Tesla continue to be publicized, we are now seeing considerable pushback from owners, the company, and even the United States government regarding what it calls “domestic terrorism.”
Owners are now filing lawsuits against those who vandalize their vehicles, as the first civil suit against a vandal was filed in Texas yesterday.
Great
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2025
Tesla has not made any moves itself against the vandals, but we expect the company to potentially enter some litigation against groups or politicians that incite violence against its property and the owners of its vehicles.
Additionally, the U.S. government has utilized the FBI to probe incidents against Tesla as a part of them being constituted as instances of domestic terrorism. Earlier this month, the Bureau established a specific task force to handle Tesla-related attacks.
“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response,” FBI head Kash Patel said on X. “This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice.”
