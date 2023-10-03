Tesla teases crazy new graffiti wrap for Cybertruck

By

Tesla rolled out its newest wrap for the Cybertruck by teasing a never-before-seen graffiti design on the side of the all-electric pickup, adding to the number of interesting designs we have seen so far on the vehicle.

Tesla has said in the past that owners of the Cybertruck would be able to wrap it in any color or pattern, and while details on whether this will be done in-house or by a third party remain up in the air, we are seeing no shortage of designs.

Initially, Tesla rolled out some different camouflage designs that came in colors like white and black, black and blue, and black and grey. Then, Tesla started poking fun at other automakers by dressing up the Cybertruck in wraps that resembled rival pickups, like the F-150 from Ford and the Toyota Tundra.

These designs all but proved that Tesla will allow owners to wrap the Cybertruck in pretty much anything they want. It seems there is no limit to what will be available, just as CEO Elon Musk said some years ago.

Now, the newest wrap has been spotted by Erik Johnson on Facebook, who shared images of the Cybertruck in Mexico sporting a brand new wrap that has not yet been seen on the roads:

Credit: Erik Johnson | Facebook (via Greggertruck on X) Credit: Erik Johnson | Facebook (via Greggertruck on X)

Why the truck was in Mexico is unknown, but Tesla has been testing release candidate Cybertruck builds for some time as production and initial deliveries are slated to occur soon.

In fact, a note from Wedbush’s Dan Ives yesterday that discussed Tesla’s delivery figures for Q3 noted that the Cybertruck will be delivered by the end of October:

“…we believe Tesla is now set to be entering the next stage of growth for the company globally with the Model 3 refresh front and center in China and Cybertruck production set to kick off beginning around Halloween.”

The EPA has yet to publish any documents indicating that the Cybertruck has been approved with a Certificate of Conformity that would allow it to enter the stream of commerce. The agency could not comment on the status of the Cybertruck’s testing, nor would the agency disclose whether the pickup has been subject to testing yet.

However, it is worth mentioning that Tesla has evidently been crash-testing Cybertruck units for some time, and it is more than likely heading toward its conformity certificate if the automaker is preparing for deliveries by the end of the year.

