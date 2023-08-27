Tesla ups its Cybertruck trolling game with loud green Toyota Tundra wrap

By

If Tesla’s sense of humor surrounding the Cybertruck is any indication, it would appear that the electric vehicle maker’s preparations for the vehicle’s upcoming deliveries are going well. This was hinted at in a recent sighting of the all-electric pickup truck, which showed a rather interesting unit that was wrapped to look like a green Toyota Tundra.

Sightings of the Cybertruck on public roads have been increasing by a notable degree in the past weeks, and one of the most eye-catching test units was one that was wrapped to look like a silver Ford F-150. The truck looked pretty hilarious, with the F-150 wrap being cut into angles due to the Cybertruck’s shape.

In a way, the Ford F-150-wrapped Cybertruck might be an inside joke of sorts for Tesla, as CEO Elon Musk himself has spoken highly of the pickup truck in the past. The new wrapped Cybertruck that was spotted on public roads and shared with Teslarati by members of the Cybertruck Owners Club, however, appeared to be something that was intentionally done to incite jokes within the EV community.

This was because apart from wrapping the Cybertruck in a Toyota Tundra wrap, Tesla appears to have opted for one of the loudest and most unattractive green shades available. Granted, the Toyota Tundra does come with a green color option, as per a press release from the Japanese automaker, but the vehicle comes in Army Green, which is actually quite sophisticated and subtle — not loud like the shade that Tesla used for its wrap.

Considering the volume of Cybertruck sightings being reported nearly every day over the past weeks, it does seem like Tesla is indeed poised to start deliveries of the all-electric pickup truck to consumers soon. This bodes well for buyers of the vehicle, as pre-orders for the Cybertruck were opened as far back as late 2019. That’s almost four years ago, before the pandemic started.

While the wait for the Cybertruck has been notable, Tesla executives such as Elon Musk have noted that the vehicle will be well worth the wait. In recent comments that were posted on X, formerly Twitter, Musk reiterated his statement that the Cybertruck would likely be Tesla’s magnum opus, and it would change the look of the roads.

