Rivian delays deliveries once again, now into 2022

Rivian is delaying future deliveries of the R1T all-electric pickup and R1S all-electric pickup SUV until 2022.

Rivian is an electric vehicle startup based out of Normal, Illinois, and founded by CEO RJ Scaringe. Rivian has made plenty of noise in the electric vehicle space over the past few years after developing the R1T, signing a massive partnership with Amazon for all-electric delivery vehicles, and recently due to the first deliveries of its vehicles and IPO, which gave it a stratospheric valuation.

Deliveries of the R1T recently began in Q4, well after the initial plans had outlined the first deliveries of Rivian vehicles. However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed Rivian’s 2020 entrance into the all-electric car sector. It turned its sights on 2021, and Rivian finally delivered its first units. Early owners have commented on tremendous build quality, good software, and fun-to-drive vehicles that are powered by the company’s skateboard battery architecture.

However, earlier this week Rivian announced that it would be pushing deliveries for both the R1T and R1S back to 2022. One source with an R1T reservation told Teslarati that their R1T delivery had been pushed back to April 2022. Meanwhile, some members of the Rivian Owners Forum stated their R1S deliveries had been delayed until June or July 2022, pushing their vehicle delivery date all the way back to as late as Q3 2022 from its original projected date of January 2022.

Rivian sent an email to a member of the Forum, which stated:

“Thank you for your continued support of Rivian. We can’t wait to get you behind the wheel of your R1S. Now that vehicle production is ramping up at our factory in Normal, IL, and we’re building out our service and support in your region, we’re able to share an updated delivery window.

Your Launch Edition R1S delivery window is now June – July 2022.

Please Note that this delivery window is based on your current configuration, delivery location, and preorder date.

Your preorder is a vote for finding better ways of doing things on a planet that needs all of us to think big and innovate. If you have any questions, please reach out to us.

Thank you again for being on this journey with us.

-Team Rivian”

Rivian is likely battling with the early challenges of scaling automotive production, which can prove to be difficult, costly, and stressful. It can take several years for an emerging automaker to solve production bottlenecks, so it may not be the last delivery delay from Rivian that we see.

