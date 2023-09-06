Tesla to attend 2023 Detroit Auto Show

By

It’s been quite some time since Tesla attended the Detroit Auto Show. But as per a recent press release, it appears that the premier electric vehicle maker is making a comeback to the event.

The Detroit Auto Show is among the United States’ most prestigious automotive events. Despite this, Tesla has not participated in the show since 2015. At the time, Tesla was selling about 50,000 vehicles per year, and the Model 3 was yet to be unveiled. Needless to say, Tesla would be a far different company when it attends the show this year.

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show would run from September 13 to 24 at the Huntington Place in Detroit. Tesla, together with BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, and Volkswagen, would be showing off their electric vehicles on the Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track ride-along activation, the press release noted.

Tesla and Ford would also be offering street course ride-and-drives for the show’s attendees outside of Huntington Place. Visitors would be able to get behind the wheel and take select products for a quick spin over portions of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown race circuit.

It remains to be seen which vehicles Tesla would bring to the event, though it would not be surprising if the Cybertruck makes an appearance. It would also be very interesting if the company brings over the Model 3 Highland, which was released last week in Europe and China, to the event.

Detroit Auto Show Executive Director Rod Alberts shared his excitement about the show.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring auto show audiences a broad spectrum of brands and vehicles. As a dealer association-backed auto show, one of our main goals is to display all the brands that are sold in our region. This blend of bringing together corporate- and dealer-supported vehicles is trending at auto shows nationwide, and it’s really become the catalyst for the future success of shows across the country. Dealers are still the closest conduit to the consumer,” he said.

Tesla to attend 2023 Detroit Auto Show