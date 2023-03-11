Tesla Town? Musk challenges validity of employee neighborhood

By

Elon Musk challenged the validity of a recent report that claimed he was building an employee neighborhood in Texas that would be ideal for workers.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Musk was planning to begin constructing a neighborhood in Bastrop County near SpaceX and Boring Co. operations, two of his entities.

The neighborhood was reportedly called “Snailbrook” and was described as “a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River where his employees could live and work.”

Musk had even met with landowners and real-estate developers to prepare the community for a smooth and fast construction process, according to the WSJ.

The report indicated that the neighborhood would be built upon recently-purchased farmland in the county, near sites of SpaceX and Boring Co. operations.

However, it does not seem to be in the works, after all, as Musk outright called the WSJ report “false” in a Tweet last night.

This article is false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

In January, it was reported that Musk was in the works to partner with Lennar Corporation, a residential construction company based in Florida but operates in Texas, along with 23 other states.

It was labeled “Project Amazing” and could be utilized by employees to take advantage of a quick and painless commute to work if you were okay with living on your boss’s property.

It even had names that were seemingly related to Musk. “Boring Boulevard,” was one of the streets, which would only seem to be related to the company Musk runs that develops underground tunnels.

Musk has called upon himself to dispel rumors about his life and ventures, and understandably so.

Although there was some speculation about the potential neighborhood earlier this year, and Musk has also hinted toward potential projects that could be integrated into smart home systems, it seems the employee neighborhood will be on hold for now.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Town? Musk challenges validity of employee neighborhood