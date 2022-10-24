Tesla’s home HVAC with HEPA filters is still on the table: Elon Musk

By

Tesla may have its hands full with its current product lineup, but Elon Musk seems intent on having the company eventually enter the home HVAC industry. In a recent post on Twitter, Musk reiterated Tesla’s plans to eventually release a home HVAC system with a HEPA filter, which should provide clean air to an entire home.

While responding to a Twitter account that posted one of his previous comments about Tesla’s home HVAC system, Musk assured that the product “will happen.” Musk’s recent post reflected his comments about the product this past July when he noted that the home HVAC system is on Tesla’s “future product list.”

It will happen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2022

The Tesla CEO has previously noted that a home HVAC system is “especially important in places like Austin, which has next-level amounts of pollen in the air.” Such a product would be extremely appreciated in other countries as well, such as China, India, and the Philippines, as some of their cities are suffering from serious air pollution.

While Tesla’s home HVAC system may seem like an out-of-place product when compared to the company’s current offerings, the EV maker does have some experience in designing and rolling out efficient air filtration systems. The Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model Y, for example, are equipped with a Bioweapon Defense Mode that uses a large HEPA filter to ensure that passengers are able to breathe clean air in the cabin.

Numerous Tesla owners over the years have expressed their appreciation for the otherwise unique feature. During the Sandalwood Fire in California back in 2019, for example, several Tesla owners shared their experiences on Twitter, noting that Bioweapon Defense Mode has become a “life saver” in areas that were affected by the fire.

Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode has been featured in some of the company’s marketing videos. This past January, for example, Tesla released a video on its YouTube channel showing a Model Y’s Bioweapon Defense Mode successfully taking on several smoke bombs inside a large bubble. With this in mind, if Tesla can pull off the same technology for a home HVAC system, the company could become a surprising leader in the HVAC industry.

