Elon Musk teases purchase of Silicon Valley Bank after demise

Elon Musk teased the idea of Twitter buying Silicon Valley Bank after its sudden and somewhat unexpected demise earlier this week.

Musk responded to a suggestion from Min-Liang Tan, CEO of gaming computer company Razer, who stated, “Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank.”

Musk was not totally against the idea based on his response, saying, “I’m open to the idea.”

I’m open to the idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

It could be a catalyst for Musk’s venture “X,” which he called “the everything app” earlier this month. X has been utilized for several things, including his $44 billion Twitter acquisition, which funded the buyout prior to its finalization mid-last year.

Good idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2020

SVB was the 16th largest bank in the U.S. and suddenly lost nearly all its value this week after a meteoric collapse.

Musk’s potential purchase through Twitter of SVB was met with support from some. “What an opportunity. 2-3 years to get a banking charter otherwise. Just make sure you go through those toxic assets with a fine-tooth comb!!,” said Kevin Paffrath, CEO of HouseHack.

“You’re just missing a bank in your ecosystem,” Antonio Altamirano said.

Others are not keen on the idea, especially Tesla investors, who believe that another sizeable purchase to round out Musk’s ventures would mean he would have to sell more of the electric automaker’s stock. Last year, Musk sold shares to fund his purchase of Twitter, which ultimately affected Tesla stock negatively, contributing to the over 60 percent slide the company felt on Wall Street in 2022.

Musk has some expertise with financial companies, as he was one of the original founders of PayPal, which revolutionized online payments and money transfers.

Of course, there is no movement on Musk’s potential purchase of SVB, yet. However, there could be an opportunity for it to happen, and it would not be unheard of for Musk to make a move on it.

His goal to round out all of his companies has been in the works for some time, and if we’ve learned anything from his purchase of Twitter, it is that nothing is out of the question and anything is within the realm of possibility.

