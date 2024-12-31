Tesla begins trial production at Shanghai Megafactory

By

After just about seven months of construction, Tesla has officially completed its Shanghai, China factory for its Megapack grid-scale batteries, and it’s now set to begin ramping production.

Tesla China said on Tuesday that it has begun trial production efforts at the so-called Shanghai “Megafactory,” according to a news report from local outlet Xinhua Net. The company initially broke ground on the Shanghai Megafactory in May, coming as the manufacturer’s second Megapack production facility and its first outside of the U.S.

As expected, Tesla’s China Megafactory will begin ramping production immediately, aiming to get its first Megapack deliveries out in the first quarter of 2025. Upon reaching volume production after a ramp-up process that will likely take several months, the Megafactory aims to produce 10,000 Megapack units, or 40 GWh, annually, marking the same output capacity as Tesla’s first Megapack facility in California.

Initial building materials for construction began arriving on-site in March, ahead of Tesla gaining official approval for construction in early May. The company first selected Shanghai as the home of its next Megafactory in April 2023, and officials held a signing ceremony for the construction project last December.

Located in the Lingang Economic Development Group complex near Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, the Megapack facility is around 200,000 square meters (656,168 square feet). Investments totaled around 1.45 billion yuan (~$201.7 million) for construction of the facility, according to the Lingang Special Area of China Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Tesla’s Megafactory in Lathrop, California has been ramping up production since first launching operations in 2022. While the facility also has a target volume production of 10,000 units per year, the plant just celebrated reaching its first 10,000 Megapacks last month—giving a good impression of how long it takes to ramp production.

If the Tesla Shanghai Megafactory’s construction speed is any indication, however, the plant could see an even faster production ramp than the Lathrop site, though it remains to be seen when we’ll see either factory building 10,000 Megapacks in a year.

