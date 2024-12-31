Tesla’s 2024 highlights and challenges at Giga Berlin

By

Tesla has shared a new recap video for its vehicle factory in Germany, recalling many of the site’s top highlights for the year—as well as some of the challenges the factory faced.

In a Tuesday post on the company’s Manufacturing X page, Tesla shared a video pointing to how much it has accomplished at its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg this year, despite many of the challenges the team faced from start to finish in 2024. These especially included some of Tesla’s factory closures and multiple attempts by environmental activists to derail the company’s production plans, seemingly to very little avail.

Tesla’s Giga Berlin produces the company’s Model Y crossover for much of Europe and surrounding markets. In January, Tesla’s Giga Berlin was forced to halt production due to armed conflicts in the Red Sea, causing a halt in output starting on January 29. However, the company managed to resume production at full speed by February 12.

READ MORE ON TESLA’S GIGA BERLIN: Tesla shows off solar, Powerwall-backed display at Giga Berlin

Then, just a month later in March, Tesla was forced to halt production at Giga Berlin once again. This time, the pause was due to an arson attack on the factory’s main power substation, with the environmental activist organization Vulcan Group claiming responsibility for the attack.

The group went on to say that it was aiming to stop production at the factory, due to environmental issues with Tesla overall, Elon Musk, and what it called “technofascism.” After a little more than a week, Tesla managed to resume production at Giga Berlin, and Musk later went on to call for the attackers to be caught and punished, while one Minister tried to encourage Musk and Tesla to focus on their public relations efforts.

In May, activists also attempted to storm Giga Berlin and get inside, causing injuries of at least one protestor and three police officers. The company continued to face protest efforts from environmental activist groups throughout the year, with some that same month also creating treehouses in nearby forests that Tesla planned to chop down for its upcoming factory expansion.

Although Tesla promised to re-plant three times as many trees as it removed, the protestors remained active in the area up through last month, when police finally managed to vacate the groups and dismantle their treehouses.

Despite all of these barriers, Tesla’s video also highlights many of the things Tesla did for its employees, along with reaching 500,000 drive units in August and 400,000 total Model Y units built at Giga Berlin by September. You can check out Tesla’s full 2024 recap video from Giga Berlin below.

2024 – a year for the books at Giga Berlin pic.twitter.com/6iIwMhkdwn — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) December 31, 2024

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla’s 2024 highlights and challenges at Giga Berlin