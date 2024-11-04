By

Tesla is set to get two new contracts for its Megapack grid-scale batteries, this time detailing plans for two large energy storage projects in Australia.

Two Tesla Megapack projects with 200MW/400MWh of capacity each have been proposed by utility provider Ausgrid, set to be constructed near Sydney and in Newcastle, both in New South Wales, according to Renew Economy. The Sydney location will be in the suburb of Homebush, and both will be constructed on land that Ausgrid is already in ownership of.

In Newcastle, the Megapack projects will be built out at the Steel River industrial complex, while the Homebush site is going into an empty lot zoned for electrical supply projects. The utility provider also says that it will begin construction on the project in mid- to late-2025.

The news comes as the latest of Tesla’s many Megapack-backed battery energy storage systems (BESS) across Australia, including a newly operational project in Western Australia with 219MW/877MWh of capacity.

In New South Wales, Tesla is also backing a 415MW/1660MWh battery project in the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), marking one of the world’s largest four-hour battery projects at this time. Last October, another New South Wales project launched on Wiradjuri land sporting 150MW/300MWh, as is being managed by Shell Energy, Edify Energy, and the Federation Asset Management.

Tesla Energy is deploying Megapacks like crazy, with the company’s factory in Lathrop, California recently surpassing a milestone of building 10,000 Megapacks to date. With these and several other BESS projects being proposed and going live around the world this year, it’s no surprise that Tesla has been seeing high margins on its energy products, or that it’s currently working on a second factory dedicated to producing the Megapack in China.

During Tesla’s recent Q3 earnings call, the company highlighted that its energy division reported a record gross profit margin of 30.5 percent during the quarter, along with reporting a production level of roughly 200 Megapacks per week

