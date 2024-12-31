By

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 received the Guinness World Record title for the greatest altitude change by an electric vehicle (EV).

Hyundai announced the IONIQ 5’s latest achievement right after Christmas Day. The Guinness World Record was attempted by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), fitting given that its IPO was earlier this year.

A professional team from Evo India was behind the wheel during the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s record attempt. The team started their journey on top of India’s highest drivable point, Umling La in Lee Ladakh, which is 5,799 m above sea level. Evo India drove the IONIQ 5 to Kuttanad, Kerala, three meters below sea level.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 registered an altitude change of 5,802 m, after 14 days of travel between Umling La and Kuttanad.

“We are incredibly proud to see the Hyundai IONIQ 5 create history by achieving the Guinness World Record™ for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car. This achievement is a testament to Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and sustainability.

“The IONIQ 5’s performance in such extreme conditions reflects its engineering prowess and durability. At Hyundai, we are dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in e-mobility, and this record further reinforces our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’” said Unsoo Kim, HMIL’s Managing Director.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 nabs Guinness World Records Title