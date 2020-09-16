Tesla (TSLA) Battery Day could be ‘Master Plan Part 3,’ PT increases follow

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has received a series of increased price targets from Wall Street firms this morning. The price target boosts were both based on the possibilities that could come from Tesla’s upcoming Battery Day event, where the electric automaker will detail its cell production strategy. One firm stated that Battery Day could be “Master Plan Part 3.”

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner. Rosner increased his outlook for the electric automaker’s stock by 33% from $300 to $400.

Rosner stated that Tesla has the possibility of unveiling “a new insourced manufacturing system” that will aim toward increasing battery capacity. Additionally, a new cell chemistry that would enhance the performance and longevity of the company’s batteries could also be introduced to the world at the event.

Battery Day could also see Tesla introduce a system where the cost of cells would be “fast-declining” thanks to an increased and more efficient production method. “While media and investors’ expectations for the event are high, we believe these announcements could meet many of them, and reinforce Tesla’s position as a technology leader,” Rosner’s note to investors said.

Continuous loyalty and support are also driving Tesla’s market capitalization, Rosner believes. “We believe investor ongoing enthusiasm for EV plays and the expected confirmation of ongoing technology lead by Tesla, could continue to support its high valuation.”

Tesla received another increased price target from Credit Suisse, which was also based on the potential developments from Battery Day. Analysts at the firm stated the event would effectively be “Master Plan Part 3,” making Tesla’s lead in the sector even more significant.

Credit Suisse states that Tesla’s long-term battery capacity of two TWh, which is more than thirty times its current capacity, could drive growth in its automotive and stationary energy storage sectors. It could also see Tesla become a mainstream supplier to other automakers in the future.

In the automotive sector, the increase in cell capacity could help the electric automaker manufacture 20 million vehicles a year. This would make Tesla the world’s largest automaker over Toyota, which produces 10 million cars annually. The increase in production of its automobiles would also be 40 times what Tesla produces currently, which is around half a million vehicles every twelve months.

Tesla shares have regained a large chunk of what they lost last week when the company experienced a severe pullback due to a large-scale sell-off of tech stocks. Tesla lost 21% of its value last Tuesday, which was the worst trading day in its history. However, the past week has been good for Tesla, as shares have traded at around $453 during the early hours of Wednesday’s session, up $120 from the low point last Tuesday.

Battery Day will take place on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Disclaimer: Joey Klender is a TSLA shareholder.

H/t: MarketWatch and SeekingAlpha