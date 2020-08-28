Elon Musk’s updates to Tesla Battery Day show we have no idea what will happen

Tesla’s Battery Day is less than a month away, and there is no shortage of speculation for what might be unveiled at the event. Numerous attempts to uncover subliminal messages within Tesla’s announcements and other related topics of discussion have been shot down by CEO Elon Musk, relatively confirming the fact that, as a community, we have no idea what will go down on September 22nd.

Battery Day is arguably Tesla’s most anticipated event because of the significance it holds for the company’s future development. Not only could Tesla revolutionize the way electric cars operate, but it could reveal the company’s plans to reach price parity with gas vehicles. What goes down on September 22nd is going to be huge, and the EV community as a whole will be watching.

Initially, several members of the EV community had uncovered the fact that Amprius Technologies Headquarters is located right across the street from Tesla’s Kato Road Facility in Fremont, California. In fact, CleanTechnica had even revealed that there could be a link between Tesla and Amprius in an article from August 26th.

There was plenty of evidence that Tesla could be using Amprius Technologies silicon nanowire tech for its new cell developments.

However, Musk immediately shot down any speculation of the two companies being linked.

But actually nothing. Was surprised to hear they’re across the road. Adding silicon to carbon anode makes sense. We already do. Question is just what ratio of silicon to carbon & what shape? Silicon expands like crazy during discharge & comes apart, so cycle life is usually bad. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2020

To add fuel to the fire, Tesla also released a cryptic background for its Battery Day and Shareholder Meeting Livestream page, which left many people interested in what the design could mean.

For example, Electrek indicated that doing a simple reverse lookup of the image on Google revealed that it also had a similar design to silicon nanowires, which also would relate Tesla to Amprius once again.

While the EV community has been baffled by what the design is for the Battery Day and Shareholder, Musk finally provided an update on the image.

“We were too obtuse for our own good, although I think it works aesthetically,” Musk said in a Tweet that was in response to an inquiry from @WholeMarsBlog. “Those are folded-over current collectors at the top/bottom of the cell, which are important, but I don’t want to jump the gun on Sept 22,” he added.

Current collectors are crucial for enhancing the electrochemical performance of a lithium-ion battery cell. Usually made of aluminum or copper foils, the collectors are attached to binders that do not reach optimal capacity. However, a paper from Yuan Yue and Hong Liang states that when these collectors are damaged from discharge induced detachment of the cast layer, structural integrity compromisation occurs. This damage is usually the product of extended cycles of charging and can be detrimental to the lifespan of a cell.

Whether that has anything to do with what Tesla will unveil at its Battery Day event is unknown. However, speculating of what could occur is a good thing, because it allows members of the community to work together to try and decipher what could happen.

In the meantime, all attempts to unravel Tesla’s plan have been foiled by Musk, indicating that nobody really has any idea what the company has in store for the future of electric vehicles and energy storage systems.