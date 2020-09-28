Tesla (TSLA) bull and ARK founder shows where Wall St goes wrong

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock fell last week unexpectedly after the company’s Battery Day event. But Cathie Wood, a TSLA bull and the founder of ARK Invest, broke down Wall Street’s response and showed why analysts misunderstood some of the electric automaker’s revealings at the event.

Wood, who currently holds the CEO and CIO positions at ARK, broke down several mishaps that Wall Street analysts made during their post-Battery Day evaluations. ARK is one of the biggest bulls of TSLA globally, and the firm loaded up on stock following the event.

New Vehicle with a Lower Price

Wood indicated that when traditional automakers announce price cuts to current vehicles, it usually means that there is trouble. “Higher inventories and lower sales,” Wood wrote in a Tweet. However, Musk and Tesla did not unveil a lower price or discount on a current model. The company announced that within a few years, it would have another vehicle available for purchase, which would be sold for $25,000. This development leads to the indication that Tesla is beginning to reach price parity with gas cars.

Tesla’s broad range of expertise

Tesla is not just a car company, and many analysts forget to factor in its energy business and its software expertise in its valuation. While Battery Day was obviously about the company’s cells, it is not the only thing going on in Tesla’s world. Analysts who are following TSLA must be aware that EVs and ICEs are two different worlds, and they should be experts in more than just gas-powered cars as the market changes.

Wood notes that “Analysts following $TSLA should be expert in energy storage, robotics, artificial intelligence, and software-as-service. While they are expert at the internal combustion engine, traditional auto analysts are not equipped to analyze EVs, particularly $TSLA.”

The fact is, the EV market is substantially different from the ICE market, and trends are significantly different. Tesla also sells its vehicles in a completely different manner than the traditional automakers do. Tesla does not do sales, promotions, or even use dealerships to sell cars. All vehicles are sold for the same price, eliminating the stress of the car-buying experience.

A skyrocketing EV industry, which Tesla leads

Tesla is leading the charge in the accelerating expansion of the EV market, and the next several years will show that the world’s drivers are leaning toward electric transportation. “According to @skorusARK‘s battery research, #EV sales will scale nearly 20-fold from roughly 1.8 million last year to 35 million, 40% of total global auto sales, during the next five to six years.”

Tesla also expects to grow exponentially over the next few years thanks to more production facilities, more efficient manufacturing, and more affordable models. The company plans to deliver 500,000 cars this year but has its sights set on 20 million vehicles worldwide by 2030.

The declining automotive industry has not seen exponential growth in around 100 years, Wood writes. Since the EV market has expanded, ARK expects an exponential growth territory for the sector for at least five to ten years.

Despite Wall Street’s unexpected decline of TSLA shares last week following Battery Day, the company is beginning to regain some of the momentum it felt during mid-September. As of now, TSLA stock has recovered from the post-Battery Day dip, which saw shares fall to around $380 apiece. At the time of writing, TSLA was trading at $420.10, up $12.76 during the Monday session.

Disclaimer: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.