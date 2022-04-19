Tesla’s 2022 expectations hinge on hit from Giga Shanghai shutdown

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its earnings for the first quarter of 2022 tomorrow evening, and analyst expectations seem to be hinging on whether the automaker’s facility in Shanghai, China, will negatively affect the its ability to report positive deliveries for the rest of the year.

Gigafactory Shanghai has been shut down for several weeks and resumed production today after a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout. The factory was Tesla’s biggest producer in 2021, accounting for 51.7 percent of the company’s total deliveries for the year.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives, a Tesla bull, believes the company’s newly operational facilities in Germany and Austin, Texas, will take a backseat as clarifying the situation in China will be a priority for investors.

“With Berlin and Austin key factories now online and producing Model Y’s in a quickly ramping pace, the main question for tomorrow is just how bad the China production issues are and what that means for deliveries in 2Q and the rest of the year,” Ives said. “We estimate that roughly 50k units are now reduced for the June quarter for starters given the last three weeks of shutdown and depending on how aggressively Tesla can ramp back production could be impacted further over the next month. Musk & Co. are in a tough spot, as there are so many variables around 2Q China production that will certainly weigh on guidance for the rest of the year and thus has been a clear overhang on the stock over the past month.”

Consensus estimates from Yahoo! Finance indicate analysts expect Tesla to deliver $17.76 billion in sales with an EPS of $2.26 per share. Tesla produced $10.4 billion in sales with an EPS of $0.93 in Q1 2021.

Tesla delivered a record 310,048 vehicles in Q1 2022, with the Model 3 and Model Y recording 295,324 of the total deliveries. The Model S and Model X made up the remaining 14,724 units.

Ives, who has a $1,400 price target on the stock, said, “We remain bullish on the Tesla story as the company navigates near-term production issues with strong consumer EV demand our focus for 2022 and beyond.”

Ives is ranked 100th out of 7,928 analysts on ts. He has a 64 percent success rate with an average return of 24 percent.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla’s 2022 expectations hinge on hit from Giga Shanghai shutdown