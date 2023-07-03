Tesla posts new Autopilot job in Australia

By

Update: Teslarati has found that Tesla closed its application for the Vehicle Operator (Test Driver) position in Australia. Tesla’s vehicle operator listing on its career page has been taken down. Tesla has also listed the job’s post on LinkedIn as “no longer accepting applications.”

Tesla posted a job position for vehicle operators to test its Autopilot system. The entry-level job requires the employee to operate a Tesla vehicle for data collection.

“We are looking for highly motivated self-starters to help accelerate vehicle-level [sic] data collection. The Vehicle Operator will help drive [the] improvement of Tesla’s Autopilot system by operating and becoming an expert on our data collection vehicles across designated regions. This role requires a high level of flexibility.”

Tesla’s vehicle operator positions are cut into three shifts:

Shift 1: 8am – 5pm

Shift 2: 4pm – 1 am

Shift 3: 12am – 9am

The EV automaker notes that the start date for Tesla vehicle operators is July 31, 2023. The position is temporary and is expected to last at least 3 months. Tesla states that vehicle operators might get an extended assignment if necessary.

Tesla Vehicle Operator (Test Driver) Job Responsibilities

Clean driving record and safe driving habits

Minimum 5 years of licensed driving experiences

Excellent attention to detail and highly observational

Excellent written and spoken English

Excellent PC skills, particularly MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel)

Familiarity with ADAS/Autopilot systems and their sensors is preferred

Basic knowledge of vehicle systems and how they work, such as brakes and power-assisted steering, is preferred

The data Tesla vehicle operators collect will help improve Autopilot. It might help Tesla develop Full Self-Driving in Australia, too.

In 2022, Elon Musk teased FSD Beta’s release for Right Hand Drive cars. At the time, the company has just launched Tesla Vision in Australia and New Zealand. Launching Tesla Vision was a significant step towards rolling out Autopilot advancements and FSD in these countries. In May 2023, Teslascope reported the first FSD Beta releases recorded in Europe and Australia with update v.2023.12.5.

