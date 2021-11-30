Tesla to provide product roadmap update in Q4 2021 earnings call

By

Elon Musk plans to update investors about Tesla’s updated product roadmap at the Q4 2021 earnings call. “Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over! I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call,” Musk tweeted.

Musk made the announcement on Twitter after receiving some questions about the Cybertruck, hinting that Tesla might provide an update on its post-apocalyptic electric pickup truck.

I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

During the Q3 2021 earnings call, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy shared that Tesla has already produced a few alpha prototypes. Some alpha prototypes have been spotted in the wild already. In October, for instance, a few people reported seeing a Cybertruck with side mirrors and rear-wheel steering at the Castle Airport in Atwater, California.

Moravy noted that there are a few other minor but less visible improvements in the all-electric Tesla pickup. However, he also stated that the Cybertruck’s final design is ultimately “true to the initial vision.” The VP of Vehicle Engineering stated that Tesla aims to enter the beta stages with the Cybertruck next year.

In his tweet about Tesla’s product roadmap, Elon Musk openly talked about supply chain challenges the company has faced and continues to push through. Tesla seems prepared for Cybertruck supply issues in the future, specifically when it comes to the pickup’s exoskeleton.

“Yeah. Sure. So obviously, as we’ve noted in the past, we developed our own stainless-steel grade for the exterior of Cybertruck to meet both the durability and corrosion requirements required for an automotive world. With this raw material and others, as Drew mentioned, we continue to look at multiple sources,” Moravy shared at the last earnings call.

Tesla Giga Texas will be manufacturing the Cybertruck after Model Y production, as per the company’s Q3 2021 Update Letter. Tesla seems to have the same timeline for Giga Texas and Giga Berlin at this point. Recently, news broke that Giga Berlin could start serial production by the end of December. Tesla Giga Texas might start production by the first quarter of 2022, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

