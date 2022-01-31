Tesla shares rebound over 9% from post-earnings pullback

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rebounded on Monday morning after collapsing late last week following a relatively bullish Earnings Call. The electric automaker’s shares were up over 9% by 1 PM EST.

Last Wednesday, Tesla reported its Earnings for 2021’s Full Year guidance and the year’s final quarter. Tesla reported delivery figures just after the New Year, beating consensus figures by 13 percent and delivering over 936,000 vehicles in 2021 while producing just over 930,000 units.

The Wednesday Earnings Call proved to be more bullish news for investors of Tesla. Musk and Co. reported another Earnings beat with $17.719B in revenues, an improving automotive gross margin, increased free cash flow, and an impressive $2.54 EPS. Wall Street expected $16.65B in revenues, with an EPS of $2.35. Despite the record-setting quarter, Tesla shares dropped sharply last week on Thursday and Friday, contributing to a significant slide in the tech sector as the market continued to experience a blunt selloff.

Shares were down 9.89 percent from Wednesday’s close to Friday’s close.

Tesla has not experienced positive days following Earnings Calls, even when profitability has become a regular expectation for the electric automaker’s quarterly calls. Past post-EC trading days have treated Tesla investors with the perfect inner struggle: Buy more or keep what I have?

Despite Tesla’s strong financials for Q4, it seemed the market responded to Musk’s quotations regarding Tesla’s future lineup. During the call, the CEO detailed that Tesla would not introduce any new vehicle models this year, putting an end to the speculation of a possible $25,000 Tesla or the arrival of the Cybertruck, which people have waited over two years to own.

“This lack of product is really weird,” John Murphy, a Bank of America analyst with a $1,300 price target on Tesla, said. We estimate it’s going to be 29 other EV models launched in the market. So the market is coming for him, and when we look at market share going forward, he’s going to lose a lot of market share. We can get into specific numbers, but we expect he is going to lose about 50 points of market share in the EV market over the next three to four years,” he said on CNBC.

While other companies do, in fact, have new products coming to the market, the expectation is that consumers will go to whatever car is most desirable. From Tesla’s perspective, their multiple-year lead in software, EV infrastructure, batteries, and manufacturing, may give them peace of mind in knowing that there will be no more new car models this year. Why continue to expand the lineup when the current one is selling, and selling a lot. The Model 3 was Europe’s best-selling EV, and Tesla sold more EVs globally in 2021 than any other company. They may be one of the few companies to have a fully-committed business model that only builds EVs and can do it in massive numbers, but people need cars now, and Teslas may be the most desirable EVs on the market. The question is, when are the other companies going to catch up and compete?

The lack of a “Product Roadmap” update may have culminated in some losses, but not the 10 percent drop-off in stock that is being canceled out this morning. Nevertheless, Tesla shares are on their way back up, along with many others in the auto industry, including Ford (NYSE: F), which gained nearly 4% at the time of writing, and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) up almost 12%.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder. He does not own shares of Ford or Rivian, which were also mentioned in this article.

