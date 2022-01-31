Tesla’s non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program expands to France, Norway

By

Non-Tesla vehicles will now be able to utilize Tesla Superchargers in France and Norway as the company’s pilot program to provide electrons to other EV manufacturers has expanded.

Tesla announced earlier today via its Tesla Charging Twitter page that Non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at some Superchargers located in France and Norway. The company said the specific locations are available in the Tesla Smartphone App.

Non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at select Superchargers in France and Norway via the Tesla app. Learn more at https://t.co/9t43ifJugM pic.twitter.com/CC4fpaNPaw — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) January 31, 2022

Tesla’s Pilot Supercharger program was announced in July 2021, when CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the automaker would open its charging stalls to other EV manufacturers. The program officially launched in November 2021 in the Netherlands but is now expanding to other regions. So far, the Pilot Program is available to EV drivers who live in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, and Norway.

Both countries are ideal for Tesla’s Supercharger expansion program because they are heavily concentrated with EVs from other robust and worthy companies, not just Teslas. France sold 161,927 EVs last year, according to data from EU-EVs.com. Renault was the most popular brand as it held 20 percent of the country’s total market share for EV sales in 2021. Tesla was second with 16.3 percent, but it also had the most popular vehicle with the Model 3, outselling the Renault Zoe by around 1,400 units.

Norway is widely considered the most EV-friendly country in the world. Norway officially had more EV sales than gas-powered car sales last year, and some data predicts the last gas car could be sold in Norway this year. This market is likely the most ideal and most heavily favored country for the Tesla Supercharger Pilot Program, simply because of its extreme concentration of EVs. Tesla had the most popular brand in 2021, obtaining 17.1 percent of the total market share thanks to the Model 3, which was the country’s most popular vehicle by just under 3,500 units. Tesla’s Model Y was the third-most-popular vehicle in Norway with 8,266 sales, just under 400 units behind the second place Volkswagen ID.4.

Tesla says that more sites will open, but their status depends on vehicle availability. “We’re starting with a select number of sites so that we can review the experience, monitor congestion, and assess feedback before expanding. Future sites will only be opened to Non-Tesla vehicles if there is available capacity,” the company said on its website.

Tesla’s Supercharger network includes over 30,000 total locations across the world.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla’s non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program expands to France, Norway