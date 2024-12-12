By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock appears to be closing the year off strong. As of the market close on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, TSLA was up by almost 6% at $424.77.

On Wednesday, Tesla stock set a new record, beating its previous record close of $409.88. According to the Motley Fool: “Tesla stock is sitting on a year-to-date return of 56%.”

Tesla saw its stock price rise after President-elect Donald Trump’s win. The incoming Trump administration is expected to ease regulations on technologies like Tesla’s Full Self-Driving.

Tesla stock closing the year off strong