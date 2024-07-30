By

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) got a logical synopsis from analyst and television personality Jim Cramer, who said the company should not be regarded as an automaker but as something else entirely.

Tesla shares are widely analyzed by Wall Street based on its performance as a car company. However, there are various reasons why it should not be factored by that exclusively, and instead as an AI/Robotics play and even a software company.

Diving into its prowess as an artificial intelligence firm through its development of the Full Self-Driving suite, Tesla has done much more than just create a dominant force in electrification. It also has built its Optimus humanoid robot, has been commonly discussing the potential licensing of the FSD suite, and has proven its fluency in software, making it much more than a car company.

In terms of what Jim Cramer has said about Tesla in the past, he’s been very hot and cold. One minute, it’s his favorite investment opportunity. He once said, “Every time [Elon] talks, it’s going to be good.”

But months later, Cramer would say something nearly counterproductive to his initial statement:

Now, Cramer seems to be back on the bullish side of Tesla shares, as he has made several statements recently indicating the company’s shares are “headed back to $1 trillion market cap.”

In mid-July, Cramer said:

“This thing’s got a lot of momentum.”

The sentiment regarding Tesla has continued for Cramer, as he continued to talk positively about the company’s developments. Cramer actually made it evident that he sees Tesla as something much larger than just a car company:

“I don’t regard Tesla as an auto company because of its technology. And I like it for tech.”

Tech has been perhaps the biggest investment opportunity for some time, as companies like NVIDIA and Tesla are just two of the biggest movers in recent years in terms of value.

