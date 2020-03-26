Tesla stock (TSLA) has surged 40% in a week

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) has surged 40% over the past seven days. Tesla’s recovery comes amidst some updates from Wall Street about the electric car maker’s short-term and long-term prospects.

In a note earlier this week, Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky cut his rating on TSLA stock from “Buy” to “Hold.” Explaining his new outlook, Selesky stated that deliveries of the company would likely be lower due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the shuttering of Tesla’s production facilities.

“Prior to the outbreak, we had expected fairly robust deliveries from Tesla in 2020, as consumers continued to flock to the Model S, Model X, and more recently, the Model 3,” Selesky wrote, adding that Argus’ delivery forecast for Tesla this year has been updated to about 409,000 cars, a 19% decrease from the firm’s initial estimates.

Selesky further noted that Tesla still holds strong long-term prospects, though he believed that the company’s products would likely not be a priority for consumers in the near term.

“We still think that Tesla has strong long-term prospects. However, in the near term, we believe that consumers will focus on basic concerns (food, safety, employment, etc.) and expect consumer confidence and spending to take a major hit as consumers defer large discretionary purchases,” he wrote.

Similar to the Argus analyst, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli adjusted his expectations for the electric car maker this year. While he kept his “Buy” rating on TSLA stock, Michaeli lowered his price target for Tesla to $246 from $312. Citi’s 2020 delivery forecast for Tesla was also reduced to about 434,000 cars from the original 517,000.

Elaborating further, the Citi analyst stated that Tesla would likely post an adjusted loss in the first and second quarters, breaking even in the third quarter and posting a profit in the fourth quarter. Michaeli also mentioned that Tesla’s $2.3 billion capital raise in February “added an important cushion to absorb our modeled shutdown in Q2, when Tesla is likely to face operating losses and a working capital drain.”

Interestingly enough, UBS recently upgrade Tesla stock from “Sell” to “Neutral.” Analysts from the firm stated that the company has relatively high demand visibility and sustained tech leadership in the EV market. The firm also mentioned the Model Y and the Made-in-China Model 3, both of which could affect the company’s numbers this year.

“We reiterate our view that Tesla should be able to defend its technology leadership in EV powertrain, connectivity, and autonomy and rapidly gain market share. Also, we think demand for Tesla’s products is not at risk with oil at $30/bbl because its products are already on sticker price parity vs. equivalent premium cars (and superior in cost of ownership),” the UBS analysts noted.

Tesla stock is as volatile as ever, and as the greater market felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the electric car maker’s shares have swung wildly, going as low as $351 per share last week. On the flip side, Tesla stock has exhibited an equally spirited recovery, rising as much as 47% over the past seven days. This Thursday, TSLA stock traded as high as $559.98 per share after the opening bell.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.