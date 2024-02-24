By

A “Tesla Twitter after Musk” seems to be emerging of sorts. As Elon Musk continues to post about issues he personally feels strongly about on X, Tesla executives appear to have taken up the mantle of handling the EV maker’s social media communications. And so far, the electric vehicle community is loving it.

Elon Musk has been Tesla’s de facto voice in social media for years, though his updates for his companies like Tesla have seen a drop after he acquired Twitter, which has since been renamed X. Over the past months, even Tesla bulls and longtime fans have lamented Musk’s apparent focus on social media topics that adversely affect people’s perception of the EV maker, such as politics and racism.

Musk’s increased activity on X is understandable, considering his efforts to make the social media platform profitable. Musk is also free to post anything and discuss issues as he sees fit on social media — especially on a platform that he owns. Fortunately, other company executives seem to be up for the task of engaging with the EV community’s concerns and responses to Tesla’s products and services.

There is zero impact on any future expansion plans. We fully respect the referendum, and agree with @joergstb that this is a good opportunity to redouble our work with the community and all stakeholders. The zoning plan would potentially shift more freight traffic to expanded… https://t.co/B7oI536N6s — Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) February 21, 2024

This could be seen in the increasing X activity of executives like Tesla VP for Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel, SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino, VP for Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy, and VP of Investor Relations Martin Viecha. A look at the feeds of the Tesla executives shows that they are now responding personally to EV owners’ concerns and feedback, much like CEO Elon Musk in the past.

On it — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) February 22, 2024

This could be seen in Patel providing insightful and level-headed commentary on Giga Berlin following Grunheide’s rejection of the facility’s expansion plans and Viecha pledging to work on improving Tesla’s SEO results on Google after a Tesla bull observed that the Model S and Model X’s descriptions had not been updated in years. Drew Baglino has also announced an upcoming update to Sentry Mode, and Lars Moravy has provided important insight into the Model 3 Highland’s impressive efficiency.

It’s great to see so many @Tesla executives directly engaging with people on X lately and answering questions. No other mega-cap company that I know of does this to this level. It’s a great dynamic. pic.twitter.com/tPuV9HMU7J — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 22, 2024

The increased social media activity from Tesla executives has so far received an overwhelmingly positive response on X, with longtime bulls noting that it’s good to see constant updates from the company once more. Such a system definitely works well right now, as it allows Elon Musk to freely post his takes on topics that he deems most pressing — even as Tesla community members get social media engagement from the EV maker’s top brass.

