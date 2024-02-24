Ford pauses all F-150 Lightning shipments as gas deliveries begin

By

Ford has put a pause on sending out dealer shipments of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, though the company also recently began delivering its 2024 gas versions of the truck.

On February 9, Ford put a stop-ship order out for the F-150 Lightning for an undisclosed reason, according to a spokesperson in a statement to Automotive News. The automaker is still producing the F-150 Lightning at its Rouge Electric Vehicle (EV) Center, and it’s not clear when the company plans to resume deliveries of the pickup.

Meanwhile, Ford has also begun delivering shipments of its 2024 gas-powered F-150 units, after inventory levels at the company’s holding lots have been piling up since it began production in December.

“We started shipping the first newly designed F-150 pickups to dealers this week,” Ford noted in a statement. “MY24 Lightnings started shipping last month. We expect to ramp up shipments in the coming weeks as we complete thorough launch quality checks to ensure these new F-150s meet our high standards and delight customers.”

Ford hasn’t disclosed why it issued the stop-sale on F-150 Lightning shipments, and a company spokesperson declined to comment on whether gas versions of the F-150 were facing quality holds. The company did say it had been facing a “supplier parts concern” with both the gas and electric versions of the truck in late January, slowing down production.

While Ford originally said it planned to start shipping the new model year pickups in early 2024, the company has had many of the F-150 units piling up in holding lots over the past few months. One commercial customer of Ford’s told Automotive News that the delivery date on a nearly-100-truck shipment had been delayed by as many as eight weeks at this point.

Last month, Ford also detailed plans to reduce its F-150 Lightning production forecast for this year to re-focus on gas vehicle output, even transferring some workers from the Rouge facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

In a statement to Teslarati about when the company planned to increase F-150 Lightning production to its previous level, a Ford spokesperson said that the company would “continue to match F-150 Lightning production with demand.”

The news also comes just days after Ford launched multiple incentives for the F-150 Lightning, including up to $15,000 off of the purchase price of certain configurations. The automaker also finished 2023 with its best-ever quarter for EV sales, between the F-150 Lightning, the E-Transit van and the Mustang Mach-E.

