Tesla Universal Wall Connectors rolling out to Choice Hotel brands

Multiple hospitality companies have announced charging deals with Tesla in the past several months, and now Choice Hotels is joining the call to roll out the automaker’s electric vehicle (EV) charging hardware across its brands.

Choice Hotels announced a partnership with Tesla this week to roll out Universal Wall Connectors at several of the company’s hospitality brands. The move, shared in a press release on Tuesday, will oversee the rollout of four or more Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at select Radisson, Cambria, Comfort, Country Inn & Suites, Quality Inn and other Choice Hotel locations in the U.S.

In addition, the partnership includes plans to debut at least one Universal Wall Connector at all Cambria hotels by the end of this year. Cambria currently offers EV charging at around 41 percent of its hotels, and the brand’s guests rank EV charging as one of the top three sustainability priorities they look for when booking a room.

“This agreement with Tesla allows our brands to further stand out by increasing access to EV charging for guests and potentially drive incremental topline revenue for hotel owners,” said Dominic Dragisich, Executive VP of Operations and Chief Global Brand Officer for Choice Hotels International.

The company’s website and mobile app also include an EV charging filter for travelers, making it easy to book at hotel sites that include charging solutions.

In September, Hilton announced a partnership with Tesla to install as many as 20,000 Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 locations in North America. Just over a week later, Marriott followed up by announcing a partnership with Tesla to deploy Universal Wall Connectors, with the help of EV Connect to streamline the installation process.

Tesla’s Universal Wall Connectors launched last year, offering up to 44 miles of range per hour with 11.5 kW and a 48-amp output, along with a simple, Magic Dock-style integrated J1772 adapter that lets drivers charge non-Tesla EVs as well. It’s listed for $595 on Tesla’s online shop, and it also includes a 24-foot charging cable, an auto-sensing handle, mobile app control and more.

