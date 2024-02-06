Lucid Motors partners with luxury department store for test drives

By

In a somewhat unique approach to getting prospective customers into its cars, Lucid Motors is teaming up with luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue to offer test drives and marketing displays at the company’s department stores.

The news was shared in a press release on Tuesday, announcing that Lucid test drives will become available at select Saks Fifth Avenue locations, along with other forms of marketing for the luxury automaker. The partnership is set to include content on Saks digital channels, as well as an upcoming event at the retailer’s location in Beverly Hills, California. Saks Fifth Avenue has also added a landing page dedicated to Lucid on its website, featuring a link to schedule a test drive.

“Our partnership with Saks, a longtime authority in the luxury space, blends our technology and design excellence with high-end retail in an incredible collaboration,” said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid Motors CEO and CTO. “The collaboration brings the Lucid brand directly to Saks clientele searching for fine craftsmanship and innovation that seamlessly blend into their lifestyle, such as can be found with the Lucid Air.”

Tesla offers self-serve demo drives at specific Destination Charging locations, though the Lucid partnership is unique in that it is with a specific retailer that also targets a luxury market.

In December, the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship location in New York City also lowered a Lucid Air Sapphire into its jewelry department, as highlighted in a post on LinkedIn.

“Over the weekend, we introduced the future of automotive excellence at our New York Flagship. The Lucid Motors Air Sapphire, the world’s first luxury electric super-sports sedan, arrived from California in a display of innovation,” writes the company in the post. “Our teams meticulously removed century-old brass exterior doors to lower the vehicle into our lower level jewelry section, The Vault.”

The news comes as the latest marketing effort from Lucid, after the automaker’s Q4 earnings revealed that it has missed on production and delivery targets. However, Lucid has also begun expanding its Arizona manufacturing facility for the upcoming Gravity, set to begin production later this year, and ramping up operations at its Saudi Arabia facility.

