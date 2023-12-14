Tesla charging team collaborates with BWH Hotels in North America

By

Tesla and BWH Hotels recently announced a collaboration to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across properties across North America. Tesla and BWH Hotels plan to start installing Universal Wall Connectors in 2024 at select hotels across North America.

“This collaboration with Tesla underscores BWH Hotels’ unwavering commitment to sustainability and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences. As the hospitality industry evolves, we will continue to blend eco-conscious initiatives with the service, value, and comfort that guests expect from BWH Hotels,” said Michael Morton, Vice President of Brand Management and Member Services at BWH Hotels.

BWH Hotel guests can search for accommodations with Tesla electric charging stations through the company’s website. BWH Hotel brands include Best Western, WorldHotels Elite, SureStay Hotel, Vīb, GLō, Aiden, and Sadie. Tesla and BWH Hotel aim to expand their partnership worldwide in the future.

Earlier this year, Tesla partnered with Hilton to install up to 20,000 Universal Wall Connectors in 2,000 hotels across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Tesla and Hilton also expect to start installing Universal Wall Connectors in 2024.

In August 2023, Tesla launched a Universal Wall Connector with a Magic Dock-style adapter. The Tesla chargers featured a North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug and an Integrated J1772 adapter to accommodate any electric vehicle brand.

