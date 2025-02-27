Tesla upgrades its ridiculous Cybertruck wiper after owners report issue

By

Tesla is upgrading its ridiculously large Cybertruck windshield wiper after owners reported some issues with excessive streaking being left behind on the front glass.

The Cybertruck’s massive windshield wiper was amongst the most commonly speculated and talked-about features of the all-electric pickup prior to its release to the public in November 2023. While the vehicle is unlike any other, the wiper is as well, and Tesla is still working through the kinks of its polarizing design.

One of the most common complaints from Cybertruck owners, especially during the winter months, was the presence of streaks left on the windshield after using fluid to wash off any salt or debris that was left from everyday driving. Several owners shot these complaints over to Tesla execs and engineers on X, one of which responded with the company’s plans for a fix.

Wes Morrill, the Lead Engineer for Tesla’s Cybertruck program, said that the company has already developed a resolution for the issue by rolling out a new feature that will help wipe away any excessive debris or residue on the windshield:

Thanks for the feedback – If you hold the wash button through 2 cycles the wiper will now continuously soak your windshield, effectively doubling the amount of fluid dispensed. This helps with the stubborn road salt when needed and maintains the quick cleaning functionality for… https://t.co/wEqs9uLpBB — Wes (@wmorrill3) February 27, 2025

This relatively minor fix to a big issue will roll out with software version 2025.2.8, and has already made its way to a first wave of Cybertruck owners. Morrill says it will be released to the rest of the Cybertruck fleet in the coming days.

Some even suggested slowing down the speed of the wiper blade when it is washing away the presence of moisture on the windshield, but Morrill says this would create another problem: it would limit visibility and increase the amount of washer fluid that is dispensed.

Tesla has already tested this feature on vehicles in winter regions like Quebec, Alaska, and others.

