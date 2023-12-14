Tesla Cybertruck’s wiper blade cost is probably what you’d expect

By

Among the many incredibly unique features of the Tesla Cybertruck, there are a few that stick out in particular. One that has gotten a lot of attention since it was first seen was the pickup’s wiper blade.

Now that Tesla has finally released the parts catalog for the Cybertruck, we know how much it will cost to replace the wiper, and it’s probably what you’d expect.

According to the Tesla parts catalog for the Cybertruck, which was first released yesterday, the Cybertruck wiper blade will cost $75. The four-foot-long wiper blade is one piece, and it works more closely along the lines of a bus wiper than a passenger vehicle. The one wiper blade takes care of the moisture across the entire windshield.

$75 for the Cybertruck windshield wiper doesn’t seem terrible especially when you see how HUGE it is! pic.twitter.com/1rpGxjR4lJ — Erik in DÆrik (@teslainventory) December 14, 2023

In terms of pricing, it is definitely more expensive than that of a normal car. For example, the Tesla Model 3 wiper blades will cost between $35 and $55 a set, depending on how quality you want them to be. Some offer more coverage or even rain treatment, which can bump up the price.

For now, the single Cybertruck wiper blade is available through Tesla, but it will be interesting to see if other manufacturers, like Rain-X, for example, end up diving into the field of Cybertruck wiper blades for their own manufacture.

A lot of speculation surrounding the wiper blades was discussed throughout the past few years as the Cybertruck was under development. Tesla sparred with several different wiper designs, and we should have figured that the one it landed on would be as unorthodox as the vehicle itself.

Nonetheless, Tesla has only delivered a handful of Cybertrucks, but plenty of order holders are in position to take delivery soon as the automaker has been hinting that some lucky reservation owners should be set to “Prepare for Delivery,” perhaps before the end of the year.

There is plenty more to dive into with the Parts Catalog for the Cybertruck, so be sure to check out our full coverage of it here.

