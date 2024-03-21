Tesla ups the stakes on its Referral Program

By

Tesla has upped the stakes on its Referral Program, offering new benefits for convincing a friend or family member to buy one of its all-electric cars.

Tesla’s Referral Program has helped owners gain everything from small things like Supercharging miles to big prizes like a Model Y, just for getting someone to buy a vehicle using their referral code.

Tesla has made numerous changes to the Referral Program over the years, revising terms and offering new rewards. For example, late last year, it started pushing referral credits for test drives in an effort to get more people to simply drive one of its vehicles. The strategy may have helped put more people in seats and ultimately led to more sales.

The automaker has decided to initiate a new referral reward: a free year of Premium Connectivity and a three-month subscription to Full Self-Driving if someone uses your referral code to buy a Model S, Model X, or Model Y.

The new reward was added on March 20.

Premium Connectivity offers Navigation, Live Traffic Visualization, Sentry Mode, Satellite-View Maps, Video Streaming, Caraoke, Music Streaming, and the Internet Browser. The Standard Connectivity package only features Navigation.

Tesla describes the Premium Connectivity as a necessary feature for “the most intuitive and engaging ownership experience.” It costs $9.99 a month plus taxes or can be purchased annually for $99 plus tax.

Full Self-Driving is Tesla’s semi-autonomous driver assistance suite, and is among the most advanced on available on the market. It is not a fully autonomous feature that enables the car to drive itself, but it does feature the ability to “drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention and will continuously improve,” Tesla writes about FSD.

FSD features Auto Lane Change, Navigate on Autopilot, Autopark, which was recently renamed to Banish, Smart Summon, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

Banish and Smart Summon are set to receive huge improvements in the coming month, according to Elon Musk.

