Tesla’s Premium Connectivity rejoins some owners for free

Tesla has given some vehicles access to free Premium Connectivity following an influx of new features that came with the Model 3 refresh.

According to DriveTeslaCanada, the vehicle information page on their Model 3 Standard Range+ is no longer showing a date for the Premium Connectivity feature’s renewal. It is now stating that the package is included with the vehicle.

Additionally, the DriveTeslaCanada account page states that the active subscriptions are “Free Unlimited Premium Connectivity.”

There is no date of renewal, nor is there any indication that the account will be charged for the feature at any point in the future.

Credit: DriveTeslaCanada Credit: DriveTeslaCanada

In December 2019, Tesla emailed owners of the company’s vehicles to warn them that their complimentary access to Premium Connectivity would be halted. Instead, Tesla would begin charging $9.99 per month for the package.

Premium Connectivity gives drivers access to features like live traffic visualization, satellite-view maps, and in-car stream services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube when the car is not connected to WiFi.

The Standard package only includes Navigation functionality.

Now, it appears that the Premium Connectivity is being reoffered as a free addition to some owners of the “classic” Model 3.

Last night, it was reported by Teslarati that the official “refresh” of the Model 3 went live on Tesla’s design studio. The new Model 3 comes in with a 353-mile range rating, Uberturbine wheels, a powered trunk, and more.

It is unclear which Model 3 variants the Free Premium Connectivity feature is applied to. While the Standard Range+ Model 3 that Darryn of DriveTeslaCanada is receiving the option, he states that other owners of the Long Range and Performance variants of the all-electric sedan are still showing the monthly renewal date.

If your Tesla Model 3 is showing either a Free Premium Connectivity option or a renewal date, let us know in the comments or on Twitter.

H/t: DriveTeslaCanada