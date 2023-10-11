First Tesla V4 Supercharger installed in Asia

By

Tesla installed the first V4 Supercharger in Asia. The new Tesla V4 Superchargers were installed on Hong Kong Island at Lee Garden One in Causeway Bay.

The new V4 Superchargers in Causeway Bay increased Lee Garden’s Tesla electric vehicle chargers to 165, making it the largest charging hub in Hong Kong Island. Lee Gardens has three V4 Superchargers and 12 V3 Supercharges. It also has 150 free-to-use Destination Chargers.

According to local reports, Tesla’s V4 Supercharger can recharge an electric vehicle in 15 minutes for a 275 km drive (about 171 miles). The V4 Supercharger has a peak power output of 250 kilowatts per electric vehicle, the same as V3 Superchargers. Tesla said the V4 Superchargers would be updated with new features to improve its power efficiency.

Tesla charges the same price for Hong Kong Island’s V4 Superchargers as it does with its V3 Supercharger stalls. Tesla Superchargers can cost from HK$3.05 to HK$4.05 per kilowatt-hour between 4 a.m. and 12 midnight.

Hysan Development installed the V4 Superchargers in Hong Kong. The company’s executive director, Ricky Lui Kon-wai, believes Tesla’s V4 Supercharges will encourage more drivers to switch to electric vehicles, resulting in Hong Kong’s quick shift toward green mobility. Hysan is currently focused on expanding Tesla’s Supercharger network on Hong Kong Island. It does not have plans to expand Tesla Superchargers to Hong Kong’s other areas: Kowloon and the New Territories. Meanwhile, Tesla’s regional director, Isabel Fan Jingyi, stated that the EV manufacturer looks forward to working with more partners in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government aims to install EV chargers in more than 150,000 parking spaces by 2025. It plans to stop fossil fuel vehicle registrations by 2035. As of this writing, Tesla has 351 Superchargers across 70 stations in Hong Kong. It also installed 855 Destination Chargers in 129 places.

