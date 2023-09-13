Tesla lands EU funding for V4 Supercharger installations and expansions

By

Tesla has landed nearly €149 million in funding from the European Union to support the update and expansion of its Supercharger network in Europe.

It appears the funding will be used to install or upgrade over 7,000 Superchargers to the new V4.

As a part of an ambitious plan to grow sustainability projects across Europe stemming from the EU Green Deal, the European Union has announced it will provide €352 million to fund 26 total infrastructure projects.

These projects have been selected under the Connecting Europe Facility, or CEF. Proposals were submitted by April 13, 2023, and the EU has finally announced which projects will receive the funding.

Tesla was selected for two Supercharger projects: One under Tesla Italy and one for Tesla Poland, totaling €148,720,000 (~$149,836,671).

The list of approved projects was first noticed by Electrive.

Tesla may have applied for these projects directly from subsidiaries in these two countries, but the projects will expand well outside the countries’ boundaries.

For example, the project that was applied for by Tesla Italy, which was awarded €133,780,000, has the following description:

“The project aims at deploying 6,458 recharging points (250 kW) for LDV in 613 locations in 16 countries (AT, BE, BG, DE, ES, FI, FR, IE, IT, LV, LT, LU, NL, RO, SK, SE) along the Core and Comprehensive Network. The project foresees both the deployment of new recharging stations and the replacement of existing outdated recharging points not satisfying the requirement of the call in terms of recharging capacity and open-accessibility.”

Judging by that description, Tesla seems to be eager to upgrade old Superchargers to new equipment, presumably the V4, which launched earlier this year on the continent.

The project Tesla Poland applied for was awarded €14,940,000, and plans for the deployment of new Supercharger equipment in six countries:

“The project aims to deploy 740 recharging points (250 kW) for LDV in 74 locations in 6 countries (CZ, EL, HR, HU, PL, SI) along the Core and Comprehensive Network. The project foresees both the deployment of new recharging stations and the replacement of existing outdated recharging points not satisfying the requirement of the call in terms of recharging capacity and open-accessibility.”

The language used in the descriptions of these projects hints toward the replacement of old Supercharger stalls with the V4 based on the use of the term “open-accessibility.” The new V4 Supercharger was designed by Tesla to charge any EV and even includes a longer charging cable to enable more accessibility for non-Tesla EVs.

Tesla has also enabled other features in its European Superchargers. Recently, we showed the first V4 stall in the United Kingdom, which was also the first to equip contactless payment.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla lands EU funding for V4 Supercharger installations and expansions