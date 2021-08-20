Tesla quietly ups vehicle deposit price from $100 to $250 during AI Day event

By

Tesla has quietly increased the deposit price of its vehicles during the 2021 AI Day event that is taking place in Palo Alto, California, at the company’s headquarters. The price has been increased to $250 from $100.

Tesla uses vehicle deposits to lock in the order of one of its products, which has been refundable in the past. For several years, the price has remained at $100, a reasonable amount to effectively secure the production of the vehicle a buyer ordered. However, it has been upped to $250.

The increase in deposit price applies to all of Tesla’s cars currently, except for the unreleased Cybertruck, which was recently delayed until 2022.

It is unknown why Tesla may have increased the deposit price to $250, but it may give some buyers a second thought to ordering as it is slightly more money and it is non-refundable. There are likely some “buyers” who put down a deposit without any real intention of buying the car. This could increase the accuracy of Tesla’s hypothetical “to-do” list, as demand for its vehicles has skyrocketed in the past year and a half. With only one U.S. production facility currently active, Tesla is backlogged on orders for many of its vehicles. Some cars, like the Model X, are extended into March-April 2022 delivery dates. The current shortest wait for a vehicle is the Model 3 Performance, which can be delivered within 4-6 weeks.

Some of Tesla’s most popular vehicles, like the sub-$40,000 Model 3 Standard Range+, will not be delivered until January. Vehicles like the Model X Long Range and Plaid have not yet been delivered to customers, although deliveries will begin later this year.

Tesla has managed to increase production and delivery figures consistently despite several serious and large-scale obstacles since the beginning of 2020. Tesla maintained growth in deliveries and production in early 2020, although the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. The company also has done an exceptional job of avoiding the global semiconductor shortage through the development of its own microcontrollers.

